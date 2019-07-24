Jr. B Shamrocks lose deciding game

Tier 1 Jr. B Shamrocks, Brody Black, fights for position earlier this season at The Q Centre. (Spencer Pickles/Black Press)

Rick Stiebel/News Staff

Although the Junior B Tier 1 Victoria Shamrocks season came to a temporary halt on Tuesday with a 6-5 loss to the Delta Islanders, there’s still more lacrosse to be played by the team this summer.

Victoria lost 6-5 to the Delta Islanders at The Q Centre Tuesday night in the deciding game of a best of three league playoff series.

Cole Arthur, Braylon Lumb, Brodie Wade, Graham Goodfellow, and Carson Echlin scored for the Shamrocks, while Adam Bland had a strong game in goal.

“It was a tough one to lose,” said Shamrocks general manager Wade Murray. “It was disappointing to lose at home, but we wish Delta the best in the next round.”

The Shamrocks will now turn their focus to the weekend of Aug. 10-11, when Victoria will face a team from the Interior Tier 1 league in a two-game total-goal series for the provincial championship.

“We’ll keep the team together practicing hard for that,” Murray added. “The next step is to win the B.C. championship.”

