Tier 1 Jr. B Shamrocks, Brody Black, fights for position earlier this season at The Q Centre. (Spencer Pickles/Black Press)

Jr. B Shamrocks lose deciding game

Focus shifts to August provincial championships

Rick Stiebel/News Staff

Although the Junior B Tier 1 Victoria Shamrocks season came to a temporary halt on Tuesday with a 6-5 loss to the Delta Islanders, there’s still more lacrosse to be played by the team this summer.

Victoria lost 6-5 to the Delta Islanders at The Q Centre Tuesday night in the deciding game of a best of three league playoff series.

Cole Arthur, Braylon Lumb, Brodie Wade, Graham Goodfellow, and Carson Echlin scored for the Shamrocks, while Adam Bland had a strong game in goal.

“It was a tough one to lose,” said Shamrocks general manager Wade Murray. “It was disappointing to lose at home, but we wish Delta the best in the next round.”

The Shamrocks will now turn their focus to the weekend of Aug. 10-11, when Victoria will face a team from the Interior Tier 1 league in a two-game total-goal series for the provincial championship.

“We’ll keep the team together practicing hard for that,” Murray added. “The next step is to win the B.C. championship.”

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

Previous story
Field hockey captain Scott Tupper named Canada’s Pan Am flag-bearer

Just Posted

Life in prison for killer of young Saanich couple murdered in 1987

A judge sentenced William Talbott to life without parole for killing Jay Cook and Tanya Van Cuylenborg

Sidney town crier hopes for warm welcome for military police motorcycle tour

Military Police National Motorcycle Relay starts Saturday with trip from Esquimalt to Sidney

City of Victoria to hold formal safety review after man was left hanging from raised bridge

More and more people seen ignoring safety measurements in place, city staff say

First phases of E&N Rail Trail-Humpback Connector for cyclists, pedestrians complete

Island Corridor Foundation allowed the regional trail to be constructed on the railway corridor

Rickter Scale: The two cents worth solution

The Rickter Scale is a weekly column

‘It’s incomprehensible’: Locals react to B.C. teens wanted for 3 deaths

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for a double homicide and suspicious death in northern B.C

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of July 23

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you use a food delivery app?

With modern life becoming more hectic with each passing day and so… Continue reading

UPDATE: Vehicle spotted in Saskatchewan not connected to 3 B.C. deaths, RCMP say

RCMP sent out a crime alert asking people to call 911 if they see Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18

Pamela Anderson to join Sea Shepherd during protest at fish farm near Campbell River

RV Martin Sheen to hold demonstration on Saturday at Cermaq-owned farm

Mueller testifies: I did not clear Trump of obstruction of justice

Former special counsel appeared before Congress about probe of Russia’s 2016 election interference

VIDEO: Missing teens named as suspects in three northern B.C. killings

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in the deaths of Lucas Fowler, Chynna Deese, unknown man

Teens wanted in three northern B.C. deaths spotted in Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were thought to have been seen in the Gillam area

Court orders Elections Canada to review moving voting day over religious worries

Observant Orthodox Jews are not permitted to work, vote or campaign on the current election day

Most Read