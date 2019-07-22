Junior B Shamrocks set for series final on home floor at The Q Centre

Rick Stiebel/News Staff

It all comes down to one game tomorrow night for the Victoria Shamrocks Junior B lacrosse team.

After losing to the Delta Islanders 10-7 on the road on Sunday, the Shamrocks look to bounce back on Tuesday at The Q Centre at 5 p.m.

The Shamrocks best-of-three series has featured great defense, great offense and great goaltending so far, said Wade Murray, general manager of the Tier 1 Shamrocks.

“Both teams are very evenly matched,” he noted, with the Shamrocks finishing second and the Islanders sthird in regular season play. “We feel confident we can secure a win in front of our home fans in the deciding game.”

The winner of the series will face the first-place New Westminster Salmonbellies, who defeated the Richmond Roadrunners in two games.

