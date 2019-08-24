Junior Shamrocks fall to Northmen in 2019 Minto Cup

Orangeville tops Victoria in three-game sweep

The Orangeville Northmen are the 2019 Minto Cup champions after defeating the Victoria Shamrocks at Langley Events Centre.

The Jr. Shamrocks fell just a couple of goals short as they lost 7-5 to the Orangeville Northmen in Game 3 of their best-of-five Minto Cup final series. The Rocks gave the Ontario champs all they could handle but couldn’t quite force the series to a Game 4.

Jackson Boyd and Austin Madronic each had a goal and an assist in game 3 with other goals coming from Patrick Dodds, Denton Macdonald and Zach Manns. That ends the season for the Jr. Rocks. With the Tier 1 Shamrocks having won the Provincial championship, attention now shifts to the WLA Shamrocks who look to advance to the Mann Cup.

