Junior Shamrocks fall to Northmen in 2019 Minto Cup

The Orangeville Northmen are the 2019 Minto Cup champions after defeating the Victoria Shamrocks at Langley Events Centre.

The Jr. Shamrocks fell just a couple of goals short as they lost 7-5 to the Orangeville Northmen in Game 3 of their best-of-five Minto Cup final series. The Rocks gave the Ontario champs all they could handle but couldn’t quite force the series to a Game 4.

Jackson Boyd and Austin Madronic each had a goal and an assist in game 3 with other goals coming from Patrick Dodds, Denton Macdonald and Zach Manns. That ends the season for the Jr. Rocks. With the Tier 1 Shamrocks having won the Provincial championship, attention now shifts to the WLA Shamrocks who look to advance to the Mann Cup.

