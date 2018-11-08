Emily Gao and James Mosdell of Saanich, a pair of Kenzen Karate athletes, earned medals in the Island Golden League karate series. Submitted

Karate kids come first at Island Golden League

Island Golden League created as stepping stone to B.C. team

A pair of Saanich youth karate athletes were crowned the inaugural Island Golden League champions for their categories.

Emily Gao from Arbutus Global middle school won the overall league award for the girls 12-13 year old division. James Mosdell of Lake Hill elementary school won the overall league award for the boys 9-10 bracket.

Gao won two gold medals at both the Victoria and the Campbell River events, while Mosdell won two golds

each time plus a silver. Both athletes train at Kenzen Sports Karate, and Kenzen partnered with other Island clubs to establish the unique karate series, which ended earlier this month.

“The Golden League was created because local karate athletes required more standardized competitions to help increase their performance development before they reach the next level of BC Games and BC Team tryouts,” said Kenzen chief instructor Richard Mosdell.

Next is the Spring Golden League Series starting in February with the Vancouver Island Karate Championships in Nanaimo, Feb. 10.

