Canada’s Christine Sinclair (left) and Costa Rica’s Shirley Cruz chase a through ball during first half international women’s soccer action in Toronto on Sunday, June 11, 2017. On the eve of the Women’s World Cup, Canada captain Christine Sinclair is sounding the call for women’s pro soccer in Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Kaye, Sinclair and Charron named players of the month by Canada Soccer

All three have impressive stats

Mark-Anthony Kaye, Christine Sinclair and Samuel Charron have been named Canada Soccer’s players of the month for July.

Kaye were honoured for their play with Los Angeles FC and the Portland Thorns, respectively. Charron, captain of Canada’s Para Soccer squad, was named player of the tournament at the IFCPF World Cup Sevilla 2019.

Kaye started all five matches after the CONCACAF Gold Cup, helping LAFC build its lead in the standings. The midfielder from Toronto scored a goal and an assist, upping his 2019 points total to four goals and six assists in 20 matches.

Sinclair, from Burnaby, B.C., scored in three straight matches and improved her season total to six goals in seven matches, tied for third-most in the NWSL.

ALSO READ: Christine Sinclair scores goal No. 182, but Canada loses 2-1 to Dutch at World Cup

Charron, from Ottawa, scored six goals and added an assist in six matches as Canada finished in 12th place at the IFCPF World Cup. He was Canada’s player of the match four times.

The 21-year-old has 43 goals in 49 international matches in seven-a-side Para Soccer.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Shamrocks get past Timbermen in Game 2

Just Posted

Horgan ‘hijacks’ family reunion, hosts private tour of legislasture

Ancestors of former Speaker of the Legislature Frederick Pauline visit local sights

Two missing teenage brothers last seen in Saanich on Tuesday

Joseph Billy, 15, and Tyson Billy-Brown, 14, left an address in Saanich on foot

Electric bike on display at Langford bike shop stolen in break and enter

Front window of West Shore Bicycles smashed during robbery

Greater Victoria real estate sales up in July 2019 compared to July 2018

VREB’s president says sellers are adjusting to new realities

Risk of thunderstorm for late Friday morning

Plus a look ahead at your weekend

VIDEO: Road rage at busy B.C. intersection snarls morning rush-hour traffic

Two men are seen fighting, kicking and kneeing during fight on Wednesday in apparent road rage

Federal leaders’ debates conflicts with countrywide environment panel in October

The two sides are looking at options to resolve the scheduling conflict

POLL: Are you going to use the new bus tracking app?

A blast of technology has taken the mystery out of waiting for… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of July 30

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

VIDEO: Good Samaritan climbs B.C. tree to rescue eagle impaled on branch

Injured raptor now under care of BC Wildlife Park in Kamloops

21 Northern B.C. mayors urge Ottawa to help struggling forest industry

Letter aims to seek assistance through federal programs to deal with the crisis

Shamrocks get past Timbermen in Game 2

Victoria leads Nanaimo two games to none in WLA semifinals

Another rock slide on Highway 4 cuts off Tofino-Ucluelet

Single-lane alternating traffic now moving around debris

Two B.C. ministries provoke most complaints, says ombudsperson’s report

Jay Chalke says too often, vulnerable people don’t get the benefits or services they need

Most Read