Kelowna native and Humboldt Broncos goaltender Jared Picklyk has been suspended for the rest of the SJHL season. (@hockeyaddicts/Twitter)

Kelowna native and Humboldt Broncos goaltender Jared Picklyk has been suspended for the rest of the SJHL season. (@hockeyaddicts/Twitter)

Kelowna goalie suspended for rest of SJHL season after refusing breath screening

Hours earlier, Jared Picklyk helped the Humboldt Broncos advance to the SJHL semifinals

A Kelowna goaltender has had his season come to an end early.

Humboldt Broncos 20-year-old goaltender and Kelowna native Jared Picklyk has been suspended for the rest of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League’s (SJHL) season after being arrested early Saturday morning (March 25).

The Humboldt RCMP told Kelowna Capital News around 1:25 a.m. on Saturday morning, Picklyk was arrested for refusal to comply with breath screening demand after crashing his pick-up truck into a house. No one was injured.

Hours before the incident, Picklyk led the Broncos to a 6-2 win and a 4-1 series win against the Nipawin Hawks to advance to the SJHL semi-finals.

Picklyk is scheduled to appear in Humboldt Provincial Court on Monday, May 8.

The investigation is still ongoing.

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets forward Cristall named one of the best in B.C.

READ MORE: West Kelowna Warriors recognize players, fans and volunteers in annual awards

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Drunk DrivinghockeyHumboldtHumboldt BroncosKelownaOkanaganSports

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
More work needed to make hockey safe for LGBTQ people: former pro player

Just Posted

Saanich North and the Islands MLA Adam Olsen plans to introduce legislation Wednesday designed to ensure permanent funding for the Island Coastal Economic Trust. The provincial government Wednesday announced $10 million for the fund, but Olsen says this announcement does not resolve the long-term future of the fund. (Black Press Media file photo)
Vancouver Island’s ICET economic trust gets $10M, far short of the $150M it wanted

Kimberly Chen, 16, and Isla Rendle, 15, are two of the four athletes from the Greater Victoria Velodrome Association heading to the Canadian Track Cycling Championships in Quebec next weekend. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Four West Shore track cyclists heading to nationals

A team spent more than two hours redirecting a juvenile elephant away from the Trans-Canada Highway in Saanich. (Gorge Tillicum Community Association/Facebook)
Wrong turn leads elephant seal to highway in Saanich

Treska Watson, the director of operations at the Mustard Seed Street Church stands in front of a truck used to move donations from the location in Esquimalt after a fire on Monday, March 27 caused damage to the inside of the location in Victoria on Queens Avenue. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)
Victoria church and food bank to provide limited community services following fire

Pop-up banner image