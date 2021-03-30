The Kelowna Rockets fill the arena against the Calgary Hitmen on February 28, 2015 at Prospera Place in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)

The Kelowna Rockets fill the arena against the Calgary Hitmen on February 28, 2015 at Prospera Place in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)

Kelowna Rockets’ season suspended after positive COVID-19 test

The Rockets were scheduled to take on the Kamloops Blazers on Tuesday night. That game has now been postponed

The Kelowna Rockets season has been suspended as a result of a positive COVID-19 test.

The WHL announced the season’s suspension on Tuesday, March 30.

The positive test was among one of the Rockets’ team staff members within the cohort. No players have tested positive.

The WHL is working with local health authorities on the matter.

The Rockets were scheduled to take on the Kamloops Blazers on Tuesday night. That game has now been postponed.

So far, the Rockets have played just two games of the shortened 24-game season that began last week.

In their season opener on Friday, March 26, the Rockets shut out the Victoria Royals in a stunning 5-0 win, before the tables turned in a 6-0 loss to the Vancouver Giants on Sunday, March 28.

It’s not currently known when or if the Rockets will resume their season.

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets prepping for first game in more than a year

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusKelowna Rockets

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Youngest member of Olympic team enjoying first taste of Canada program
Next story
Indoor yoga, Tai Chi, ‘low-intensity’ fitness machines off limits in B.C.

Just Posted

Island Health chief medical officer Dr. Richard Stanwick receives a first dose of Pfizer vaccine, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
Vancouver Island contact tracing doubles due to COVID variants, more socializing

Island’s top public health officer calling for return to practices that achieved a flat curve

The Hudson Place 2 development, located at 1700 Blanshard St., received a $100 million loan from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation. The affordable housing development by Townline Homes will feature 247 multi-residential units. (Photo courtesy of Townline Homes)
Government announces $100-million-loan towards Victoria affordable housing project

Townline Homes development will feature 245 multi-residential units

Victoria police are seeking witnesses after a woman was assaulted by three men in downtown Victoria last weekend. (Black Press Media file photo)
Witnesses sought after woman attacked by three men downtown Victoria

Woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries

The federal and provincial governments announced $9.4 million in funding for 15 new natural gas buses in Victoria and transit infrastructure improvments at the University of Victoria. (File Photo)
Governments put $9.4M into new natural gas buses, University of Victoria transit improvements

Funding to add 15 natural gas buses in Victoria, redevelop UVic transit infrastructure

(Black Press Media file photo)
Oak Bay police nab motorist travelling 114 in a 40 km/h zone

Rental fraud, graffiti, stolen bikes and more reported to Oak Bay police last week

FILE – Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau announces her party’s election platform in New Westminster, B.C., Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. should help 20-39 year olds ‘just like we did for seniors’ amid COVID surge: Furstenau

Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau takes aim at Premier’s ‘don’t blow it’ remarks at younger British Columbians

A community member posts a COVID-19 notice at a checkpoint on the Tsilhqot’in Nation in B.C.’s Interior. Many Indigenous communities have controlled their borders in the pandemic. (Keith Koepke/Tsilhqot’in Nation)
B.C.’s COVID-19 surge continues with 840 cases Tuesday

320 of the new cases are variants as restrictions take effect

A health-care worker holds up a vial of the AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Montreal, Thursday, March 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
AstraZeneca vaccine to be offered to Lower Mainland residents ages 55-65 starting March 31

Moves comes after concerns over blood clots halted frontline worker vaccination program

Police converge at the Dufferin Crescent and Boundary Avenue intersection in Nanaimo early Tuesday morning after a man allegedly left a taxi without paying fare and then bear-sprayed the taxi driver. (Photo submitted)
Man arrested for allegedly bear-spraying taxi driver in Nanaimo

RCMP set up containment area and tracked suspect with police dog

Premier John Horgan looks on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, February 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Horgan’s COVID comments towards young people unhelpful, unfair: B.C. professor

Many in younger age groups are frontline workers, or parents of young children who are in school

A Comox Valley woman used her experience battling COVID-19 to encourage others to get vaccinated. Black Press file photo
B.C. woman wants to help others by sharing intimate look at her COVID-19 experience

“Hopefully, (my story) can show that someone you love can go through (COVID) and it is real …”

B.C. employers can apply for a tax credit for hiring, rehiring laid-off employees or increasing hours. (Vernon Morning Star)
B.C. opens applications for COVID-19 hiring, rehiring tax credit

Credit can be applied to outstanding employer health tax

Ken Meuckon on March 26, 2021, next to a photo of the tracks he found on his property near Coombs Junction in the winter of 2019. (Mandy Moraes photo)
B.C. man asks: Barefoot Bigfoot or just big-footed bear tracks?

Frightening recent encounter brings back memories of strange print found on property

Vancouver Canucks’ Adam Gaudette celebrated a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period of an NHL hockey game last year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canucks player Adam Gaudette tests positive for COVID-19, removed from ice

The forward played 11 minutes on ice during Vancouver’s last game, March 24

Most Read