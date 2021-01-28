Ladysmith Steelers football coach suspended from league for ‘harassment, abuse of power’

Head coach of the Ladysmith Steelers youth football team, Greg Owens has been handed a 12-month suspension from the Vancouver Island Canadian Football Association, (VICFA).

In a statement, VICFA said that Owens was sanctioned for harassment, abuse of power, and violations of the Coaches Code of Conduct. The statement provided no specific details of what actions led to the sanctions, which were handed down on Nov. 10.

Along with Owens, two other members of the Steelers executive were sanctioned. The release did not specify who the members are, or what they did to receive sanctions.

Owens appealed the sanctions, and his case was referred to a panel of executives from the BC Canadian Football Association, and the Vancouver Mainland Football League. That panel found the only issue with VICFA’s ruling was that some VICFA members were absent from the disciplinary panel that originally sanctioned Owens.

VICFA reconvened the disciplinary panel with the absent presidents. The new panel, which also had a new chairperson, went over the evidence and came to the same conclusion.

“The ruling is final and binding,” the VICFA said.

A spokesperson for VICFA was not immediately available for comment.

Read the full statement below:

VICFA statement on sanctioning Greg Owens. (VICFA)