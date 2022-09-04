Langford-based Pacific FC’s form slide continues in loss to York

Georges Mukumbilwa hangs his head as York United celebfrates one of their three goals as they beat PFC 3-1 at Starlight Stadium on Sept. 3. (Simon Fearn/Black Press Media) Marco Bustos attempts an acrobatic shot against York United. PFC scored first but lost 3-1 on the day at Starlight Stadium on Sept. 3. (Simon Fearn/Black Press Media) York United celebrates one of their three goals against Pacific FC as PFC lose 3-1 at Starlight Stadium on Sept. 3. (Simon Fearn/Black Press Media) Kunle Dada-Luke scored PFC’s opening goal against York United, but PFC lost 3-1 on the day at Starlight Stadium on Sept. 3. (Simon Fearn/Black Press Media) York United appeals a decision during their 3-1 win against Pacific FC at Starlight Stadium on Sept. 3. (Simon Fearn/Black Press Media)

Pacific FC’s home stand got off to a terrible start against York United as the Islanders gave away a lead to lose 3-1 in front of a dismayed home crowd at Langford’s Starlight Stadium on Saturday (Sept. 3.)

The Tridents have lost four league games in a row after a long travel period that saw them knocked out of the CONCACAF League. The Langford-based team hoped they could turn things around in front of their home crowd. But PFC struggled against the Ontarians with some woeful defending at times allowing York to win the game.

Pacific looked full of confidence in the first half, Marco Bustos flashing an acrobatic scissor kick over the bar shortly early on before Kunle Dada-Luke sped behind the defence to open the scoring. Cedric Toussaint played an elegant floated pass over the top and Dada-Luke ran onto it, controlling with his chest and firing low to make the score 1-0 to PFC on 31 minutes. Going into half-time 1-0 up, things seemed to be going well for PFC.

But it didn’t last long as York equalized almost immediately after the second-half began. York playmaker Molham Babouli, who had come close for York in the first 45, waltzed into the Pacific box unchallenged and volleyed a cross from wide left past a helpless Callum Irving to tie the score at 1-1. Babouli would continue to be a thorn in PFC’s side, with his free-kick leading to the second goal.

READ MORE: Langford-based Pacific FC lose to Valour 1-0 as play-off race heats up

Babouli whipped in the ball from out wide and the Pacific’s defensive effort was again lacking, leaving defender Dominick Zator with a free header. His effort slammed against the post, but the ball bounced off Osaze De Rosario and rolled past Irving, who made his displeasure known to his teammates. That made the score 2-1 to York on 56 minutes. The Ontarians nearly perfectly recreated the previous goal from the opposite side, but De Rosario was flagged for a foul on Irving when he tried to bundle the ball into the goal.

PFC tried to push for an equalizer but left themselves exposed at the back. Running with the ball on the breakaway, Sebastian Guttierez curved a shot against the post. PFC scrambled but the rebound made its way back to Gutierrez, who made no mistake on his second try, curling a lower shot inside the post to seal the win for York 3-1.

PFC’s poor run now leaves their playoff position in jeopardy. If Valour wins against Forge FC on Sunday (Sept. 4) they will overtake PFC into the fourth spot in the Canadian Premier League, although PFC has played fewer games.

Next up, PFC plays against league leaders Atletico Ottawa on Sunday (Sept. 11).

