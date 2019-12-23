Langford hosts ‘most prestigious international cross country event’

Can Am Masters Cross Country Challenge comes to Bear Mountain Feb. 29

Rick Stiebel

News Staff

This event will take a run at increasing Canada’s rivalry in cross country racing with our neighbours to the south.

The Can Am Masters Cross Country Challenge, which takes place at Bear Mountain Golf Course in Langford on Feb. 29, will feature competitors from Canada and the U.S. in five age categories over 30 years in a 5 kilometre race. The event will be held in conjunction with the 2020 Pan Am Cross Country Cup featuring teams from more than 40 countries, including North, South and Central America, and the Caribbean.

Canada currently leads the challenge series 18 to 14, and has never lost the event on Canadian soil, noted event general manager Bruce Deacon. “What makes this event so special is that it gives all masters a chance to represent Canada,” Deacon said in a media release. “Anyone over 30 can run the race and and count in the scoring against the U.S.,” Deacon said in a media release. “For the average runner there are few opportunities to race for your country.”

RELATED: Canada names 24 athletes to compete for 2020 Pan Am Cross Country Cup

This will be the most prestigious international cross country event that B.C. has ever hosted, and the first time that the Pan Am Cross Country Cup has ever been held in Canada, Deacon added.

This will mark the 33rd running of Can Am Masters Cross Country Challenge, which was established in 1977 by Canadian Don Farquharson, the founder of Masters Athletics in Canada. He also served as president of the organizing committee for the first World Championships, which took place in Toronto in 1975.

The dual meet was held every year from 1977 to 2007, with the exception of 2000, the year Farquharson passed away, said Deacon, who competed for Canada in the marathon in the Summer Olympics in 1996 and 2000.

For more information on the Can Am Challenge, visit panamxccup2020.com/events/can-am-xc-race/. Check out  panamxccup2020.com for more on that event.

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Bays basketball warming up with holiday tournaments

Just Posted

‘It was in rough condition’: Vintage toy car gets new life by Oak Bay man

Christmas gift from 1952 restored to original look, given to Jeneece Place

UPDATE: One confirmed dead in Vancouver Island crash of Courtenay-bound plane

Plane was scheduled to arrive in Courtenay Saturday afternoon

Greater Victoria home to more than 2,100 EI recipients in October

Year-to-year, the number of recipients has risen by 12 per cent

Victoria International Airport parking lots filling up fast for holiday getaways

Lot 2 now being used, as Lot 1 is completely full

Sidney turns down housing project over size, massing after neighbourhood concerns

Would-be developer of project on Sidney’s westside now plans to sell lot

Cute, fluffy, heartwarming: Here are B.C.’s top animal stories of 2019

From dogs to moose to cougars, here’s what caught our eye in 2019

B.C. woman pulled over for being impaired passenger gets licence, car back

The woman’s son was driving but she still lost her licence for 90 days

Canada’s GDP falls 0.1 per cent in October: Statcan

Statistics Canada says that October’s decline in GDP was the first in eight months

Sixty-nine Canadians giving up holidays to help with Australian wildfires

Record high temperatures, strong southerly winds are fanning more than 100 fires in New South Wales

CP rail train hit by an avalanche east of Revelstoke

An assessment is in process

‘Most’ Atlantic salmon in pen escape after fire at B.C. fish farm

21,000 salmon were in the pen when the fire broke out

‘Wexit’ should heed pitfalls faced by other separatist movements: experts

Western Canadian grievances largely centre on a perceived federal animus toward the oil and gas sector

B.C. VIEWS: An unpredictable year ahead

B.C. economy continues to do well generally, with low unemployment rates and good job creation numbers

Potent power play pushes Canucks to 4-1 win over Penguins

Virtanen, Miller tally with man advantage for Vancouver

Most Read