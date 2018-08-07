The Layritz Little League team earned the right to represent Canada at the Little League Softball World Series this week in Portland, Ore. (Photo submitted)

Layritz girls represent Canada at Softball World Series

Canada’s hopes will rest with the Layritz Little League girls who are taking part in this week’s Little League Softball World Series.

The Saanich team of 12 and 13-year-olds earned the right to represent Canada in Portland, Ore. with a pair of convincing wins last weekend at Layritz. The local girls downed a team from Lancaster, N.S. 11-0 and 21-0 in a pair of games.

Layritz opens up their World Series with a 10 a.m. game Wednesday agains the U.S. East team. They play again at 1 p.m. Thursday against the Southeast, 4:30 p.m. Saturday when they take on Europe-Africa and close out the round robin Sunday at 7 p.m. with a game against the U.S. West. Pool play begins on Monday. All games this year will be broadcast on ESPN+, and games for pool play will be on ESPN Network and ESPN 2, with the finals on Wednesday, Aug. 15 at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

The Layritz team is made up of Taylor Milliken, Preslie Mace, Evie Johnson, Ruby Anderson, Hannah Southern, Brynn Fortier, Bella Glawson, Maria Smith, Kassidy Ralfs, Kaela Gillis, Addison Finlay, Anya Porter and Zoe Willington. The team manager is Rob Milliken, with coaches Joey de Voorde, Jason Glawson and Howie Mace.

