B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke runs for a touchdown during the second half of CFL football game against the Edmonton Elks in Vancouver, on Saturday, August 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke nominated for two CFL individual awards

Victoria native was named the B.C. Lions’ nominee as top Canadian and outstanding player

A stellar first half of the season earned quarterback Nathan Rourke nominations for two of the CFL’s top individual awards.

The Victoria native was named the B.C. Lions’ nominee as top Canadian and outstanding player Wednesday, the opening round of voting conducted by both the Football Reporters of Canada as well as the nine CFL head coaches.

Rourke, of Victoria, guided B.C. to an 8-1 record before suffering a foot injury in a 28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Aug. 19 that required surgery. Rourke is scheduled to return under centre for the Lions in their regular-season finale versus Winnipeg on Friday.

Rourke was nothing short of sensational in his first full season as B.C.’s starter. He had completed 248-of-313 passes (79.2 per cent) for 3,281 yards with 25 TDs and just 10 interceptions before his injury.

Despite his prolonged absence, Rourke is seventh among CFL passers and second in TDs. His six games of 300 or more yards passing are still tops in the league.

Rourke also ran for 304 yards on 39 carries (7.8-yard average) with seven touchdowns. The Lions other nominees include defensive back Garry Peters (defensive player), offensive lineman Joel Figueroa (lineman), kicker Sean Whyte (special teams), and defensive back Emmanuel Rugamba (rookie).

The other double nominees include Saskatchewan Roughriders linebacker Darnell Sankey (player, defensive player), Hamilton Tiger-Cats kicker Seth Small (rookie, special teams) and Ottawa defensive lineman Lorenzo Mauldin IV (player, unanimous as defensive player).

Also securing unanimous selections were: Edmonton offensive lineman Mark Korte (lineman), Calgary running back Ka’Deem Carey (player), Saskatchewan receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker (Canadian) and returner Mario Alford (special teams), Winnipeg quarterback Zach Collaros (last year’s outstanding player, nominated again as top player) and receiver Dalton Schoen (rookie), Hamilton offensive lineman Brandon Revenberg (lineman), Toronto linebacker Wynton McManis (defensive player), Ottawa offensive lineman Jacob Ruby (lineman), Montreal receiver Eugene Lewis (player), defensive back Adarius Pickett (defensive player) and receiver Tyson Philpot (rookie).

The divisional finalists will be named next Thursday.

RELATED: B.C. Lions beat Edmonton Elks 31-14, clinch home field for semifinals

BC LionsCFL

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Oak Bay yacht club rescues swamped Victoria adaptive sailing program

Just Posted

Strong wind and swelling waves are seen during a storm in Victoria on Jan. 5, 2021. Heavy rain and strong winds are forecast for the south Island starting on Oct. 28. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)
Weather statement issued for Greater Victoria, Malahat ahead of weekend

Langford Fire Rescue (Black Press Media file photo)
Cause unclear after late-night pub fire in Langford

Coun. Sara Duncan said climate change will make it impossible for Sidney to replace Beacon Wharf with a comparable facility. (Black Press Media file photo)
Beacon Wharf essentially unsafe, will need to be torn down, says Sidney councillor

Hannah Steven, RVYC sailing staff, and her companion sailor, a DSA client, cruise in Cadboro Bay aboard Freedom a Martin 16 sailboat. (Courtesy Disabled Sailing Association Victoria)
Oak Bay yacht club rescues swamped Victoria adaptive sailing program

Pop-up banner image