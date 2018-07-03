Little League baseball in the spotlight at National in Victoria this week

All-star tournament round robin winds up Thursday, semis and final set for weekend

The oldest Little League Baseball park in the region is playing host to the District 7 minor (age 8-10) all-star playoffs this week.

National Little League, formed in 1953, is welcoming teams from Beacon Hill, Layritz, Lakehill, Hampton and Central Saanich, as well as playing the host team role for the tournament, which got underway Saturday at Jerry Hale Field at Cook Street and Hillside Avenue.

After Monday’s play, Layritz led the round robin standings at 3-0, followed by Central Saanich and Lakehill at 2-1, Beacon Hill and Hampton at 1-2 and National at 0-3. Preliminary round games happen at 3 and 6 p.m. daily through Thursday, then playoffs get underway Saturday at 11 a.m. (second place versus third) and 2 p.m. (first versus fourth).

The championship final gets underway at 11 a.m. Sunday (July 8), to determine which team advances to the provincial tournament, hosted by Layritz July 14 to 18 at their park in Saanich. If Layritz wins the districts, the second-place finisher will also qualify for the B.C.s.

Meanwhile, teams from the same six leagues are gearing up to compete in the District 7 major (age 10-12) all-star tournament, July 7 to 15 at Central Saanich’s Centennial Park. The winner there advances to the B.C. championships, July21 to 29 in Trail.

O No Canada!: U.S. team apologizes for botching Canadian anthem

Wildfire burning near Sooke

More than 20 firefighters are battling a small wildfire near Tugwell Creek…

University of Victoria offers online glimpse into the life of Johnny Cash

Johnny Cash memorabilia donated by family of his longtime Canadian manager who went to university

Body found floating in waters off North Saanich Marina

Investigators say too early to tell if death deemed suspicious

Canada Day wrap up: Fireworks and police activity

VicPD report a busy evening responding to 157 calls

WATCH: How does it feel to be Canadian?

Victorians of all kinds weigh in on the perks of living in Canada

WATCH: Canada Day across Victoria

Thousands of Canadians took part in events across the region on nation's holiday

B.C. librarian surprised by superstar seat mate

Climbing a stairway to a British Airways passenger jet

Orca breaches near whale watching boat on Vancouver Island

"I had just picked up her camera to take a few shots when this beautiful orca breached 30 feet from our boat"

Professional death coaches: A new type of doula

Two B.C. women Explore the sacred journey between life and death

B.C.'s first solar-panel parking lot installed in Prince George

The 20-square-metre space aims to generate energy for City Hall, electric car-charging stations

O No Canada!: U.S. team apologizes for botching Canadian anthem

Single-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox was celebrating Canada Day… then it went wrong

Pipeline protesters block tankers by hanging off Vancouver bridge

Greenpeace Canada members formed an aerial blockade above Ironworkers Memorial Bridge Tuesday

No magic wand to end Toronto gun violence: Mayor John Tory

Mayor John Tory says there is "no easy answer" or magic wand to reduce gun violence in the country's largest city, which has claimed 22 lives so far in 2018.

