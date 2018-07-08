LITTLE LEAGUE: Central Saanich downs Beacon Hill in extra-inning final

Central Saanich pitcher Adam Craig slides safely into third past Beacon Hill’s Harrison Robilliard. Craig pitched five strong innings and scored two runs Sunday as Central Saanich beat Beacon Hill 4-3 in extra innings to win the Little League District 7 Minors (age 8-10) Championship and a spot in the upcoming provincial tournament at Layritz. Photo by Greg Descantes

Beacon Hill put up a good fight in Sunday’s final, but in the end defending champion Central Saanich outlasted the challengers in an eight-inning battle, 4-3, to take the District 7 minor (age 8-10) Little League baseball title.

With the extra-innings win at National Little League’s Jerry Hale Field, Central Saanich advanced to the B.C. championships, running July 14 to 18 and hosted by Saanich’s Layritz Little League.

Beacon Hill had tied the game in the late innings, and had runners in scoring position in the seventh and eighth, but couldn’t get the extra hit they needed.

Layritz had swept its round robin games at the tournament, going 5-0, but as it was already assured the host berth for provincials, the next four highest-finishing teams played in Saturday’s semifinals. Beacon Hill downed Lakehill while Central Saanich defeated Hampton.

