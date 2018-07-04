Local Bays United player selected for elite international training program

Jose Javier Sagaste one of 17 elite Canadian soccer players to train in Spain this summer

Reynolds student and Bays United player Jose Javier Sagaste will live out a soccer dream this summer after being selected to attend the 2018 Generation Adidas International Select Program in Spain.

The 16-year-old is one of 17 elite Canadian soccer players who were selected to participate in the premier international development opportunity, that allows them to train and compete at the internationally renowned Real Madrid Foundation from Aug. 11-19.

“Javier is a genetically gifted athlete who puts in the time to train and work on his technical skills,” said Eddie Mukahanana, Bays United Technical Director. “He is also a great team player and a nice person. He is very deserving of this opportunity.”

The selected players will be training under professional Real Madrid Foundation coaches at the city training complex, and will compete against local academy teams.

“I’m mainly excited about seeing how good their players are there, because I want to see how hard it is to make it,” Sagaste said. “I hope to learn as much as I can to improve my own game.”

The program is designed to introduce participants to the life of a professional youth soccer player, while immersing them in the unique local culture of the sport.

 

