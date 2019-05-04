Local rowers head for Windermere Cup

The Victoria City Rowing Club athletes will compete at the 2019 Opening Day Regatta / Windermere Cup this weekend.

The event, hosted by the University of Washington, started 33 years ago. This year the Germany national men and women’s teams, the men’s crew from Boston University, and UCLA women are the challengers. The regatta will be followed by the Seattle Yacht Club’s Opening Day Boat Parade.

This year’s regatta includes 23 races featuring athletes ages 14-70. More than 1,000 rowers earn a spot to compete. The first race will be at 10:16 a.m. and the last race will be at 11:45 p.m. The VCRC crews race at 10:22 a.m. in the Men’s Masters 8+ 60+ followed by the Women’s Masters 8+ 50+ at 10:28. The juniors who qualified for this event only last weekend at the Brentwood regatta will be racing at 10:44 a.m. and 10:47 a.m. respectively in the Junior Women’s and Junior Men’s 8+.

More information is available here and live results here.

The not-for-profit VRC is a member-driven rowing club operating out of the Victoria Rowing Society boathouse on Elk Lake. For more information regarding programs visit vcrc.bc.ca.



