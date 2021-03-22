Winnipeg Jets’ Adam Lowry, front right, scores his second goal against Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) as Tyler Graovac (44) defends during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, March 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Winnipeg Jets’ Adam Lowry, front right, scores his second goal against Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) as Tyler Graovac (44) defends during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, March 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Lowry scores 2, Winnipeg Jets thump Vancouver Canucks 4-0

Hellebuyck makes 22 saves for shutout win

Two goals from Adam Lowry powered the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-0 victory over the host Vancouver Canucks on Monday.

Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck stopped all 22 shots he faced to collect his first shutout of the season.

Blake Wheeler opened the scoring for Winnipeg (19-11-2) midway through the first period and Paul Stastny closed the game with a goal late in the third. Thatcher Demko stopped 24-of-29 shots for the Canucks (16-17-3).

Vancouver was without a key piece for much of the third. Captain Bo Horvat hobbled to the dressing room in obvious pain after taking a slap shoot to the foot midway through the period and did not return to the game.

Monday’s result snapped a two-game losing skid for the Jets, who suffered their only back-to-back losses of the season to the Edmonton Oilers last week.

Stastny sealed the win with a snipe from the top of the fac-eoff circle that sailed past Demko with three minutes left on the clock.

Lowry buried his second of the night 8:42 into the final frame. Demko stopped a shot from Andrew Copp but couldn’t control the rebound and the puck landed on Lowry’s stick. He quickly popped it into the yawning net to give the Jets a 3-0 lead. Lowry had given the Jets some breathing room earlier in the third with a shot from the face-off dot that hit Canucks defenceman Travis Hamonic in the shoulder and ricocheted into the Vancouver net, putting Winnipeg up 2-0.

READ MORE: Tatar nets shootout winner as Canadiens edge Canucks 5-4

READ MORE: Full Canucks coverage here

A turnover in the Jets end led to Winnipeg’s first goal of the night. Wheeler picked the puck off Canucks defenceman Alex Edler and streaked down the ice on a 2-on-1 breakaway with Stastny.

Vancouver’s Nate Schmidt dropped to the ice in front of the crease in an attempt to stop a pass but Wheeler kept the puck and slipped a shot through Demko’s legs to give the Jets a 1-0 lead 9:41 into the opening frame.

Winnipeg nearly doubled the lead on a similar play before the first intermission.

Again, Wheeler and Stastny got a 2-on-1, but this time when Wheeler went for a shot from the side of the net, Demko got a pad out for the save and collapsed on the loose puck, smothering any potential second chances.

The Jets dominated play through much of the second, allowing the Canucks just six shots on goal.

Vancouver’s best chance of the period came as Zack MacEwen was sprung from the penalty box after serving time for a holding cal.

The big Canucks forward picked up the puck in the neutral zone and darted into Winnipeg territory, waited out a diving Neal Pionk in tight and got a solid shot off, only to see Hellebuyck make the stop.

MacEwen’s frustration was evident as he returned to the bench.

Monday marked Hellebuyck’s 21st career shutout. His last came on March 6, 2020 when the Jets downed the Vegas Golden Knights 4-0.

The Jets and Canucks will meet again in Vancouver on Wednesday.

NOTES: Both teams were 0 for 1 on the power play. … Canucks centre Brandon Sutter missed the game with an undisclosed injury. He was replaced in the lineup by Tyler Graovac. … Earlier on Monday, Vancouver claimed centre Travis Boyd off waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

CanucksNHLVancouver

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sooke businesses come together to repair ballfield

Just Posted

Businesses bring the bloom back to the Inner Harbour. (Courtesy Greater Victoria Harbour Authority)
Inner Harbour’s Welcome to Victoria garden will bloom after all

Hanging baskets also back in the budget for Greater Victoria Harbour Authority

The lower gallery of the Sidney Museum and Archives now bears the name of long-time executive director Peter Garnham. The unveiling of sandblasted cedar sign bearing his name happened during a ceremony Monday, organized in secret over the last three months. (Courtesy Sidney Museum and Archives)
Sidney Museum and Archives names gallery after long-time executive director

Peter Garnham retired after more than 25 years with the museum

Grace Lore, MLA for Victoria-Beacon Hill. (Black Press Media file photo)
Grace Lore, MLA for Victoria-Beacon Hill, announces son’s brain tumour diagnosis

She’ll be stepping back to care for her son and family, but will stay on as MLA

One man was arrested after two women were assaulted in Victoria on Friday. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria police make arrest after unprovoked attacks on women

Pregnant woman reportedly approached and punched, another woman punched in the face

Habitat For Humanity Victoria has completed 24 homes since 1990. (Habitat for Humanity photo)
Habitat for Humanity Victoria opens doors

Artists, designer and creative folks wanted for latest campaign

Master igloo-builder Solomon Awa waits to be passed another block of snow on the third day of building a 700 square-foot igloo in Iqaluit, Nunavut on Thursday March 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Emma Tranter
‘It’s going to come down to one block’: Building an igloo for Nunavut arts festival

Solomon Awa, now in his 60s, is considered a master igloo builder in Nunavut

Wendy Sutton got back on her feet and resumed running after a vicious dog attack. She is pictured running with Art Beck as they complete the virtual Comox Valley RV Half Marathon. Photo supplied
Vicious dog attack leaves Vancouver Island woman with broken arm

A Courtenay woman who was seriously injured by a dog spent 11… Continue reading

Nanaimo RCMP are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a 19-year-old man on the weekend. (File photo)
19-year-old dies in crash on rural road in Nanaimo

Crash site discovered by passing motorist Sunday morning

FILE – A B.C. Ambulance Service paramedic wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 moves a stretcher outside an ambulance at Royal Columbia Hospital, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, November 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Younger people with COVID now requiring longer hospital, ICU stays: Dr. Henry

Recent cases of people in their 30s and 40s ‘severely affected’ by the novel coronavirus

Three-year-old Adia Leidums skiing at Fernie Alpine Resort. (Image courtesy of Erich Leidums)
Fernie toddler wins hearts with adorable skiing pep-talks

Three-year-old Adia Leidums is world-famous after being mic’d-up by her dad as she skis Fernie Alpine Resort

(Pixabay)
As Canadians lose $34.6M in fraud so far this year, Crime Stoppers urges victims file reports

Organization says 11,789 Canadians have reported losing $7.2 million to COVID related fraud

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Dr. Penny Ballem update B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccination timelines at the B.C. legislature, March 18, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate remains high, 15 deaths on weekend

556 cases to Saturday, 598 to Sunday, 631 on Monday

“Taste The Bread!” declares Walter Rasmussen, the mayor of fictional Windward, Washington (Haig Sutherland) during filming of The Baker’s Son in Chemainus Friday. (Photo by Don Bodger)
Parallels between Island community and fictional town evident in Hallmark movie

Tourism boost likely down the road for Chemainus from publicity after a week of filming

L to R: Saik’uz First Nation Coun. Jasmine Thomas and Chief Priscilla Mueller (Aman Parhar - Omineca Express)
Northern B.C. addiction treatment centre not off the table yet, says First Nations

Culturally appropriate centre much needed in B.C.’s north

Most Read