Matheson will have NHL hearing after Canucks rookie Pettersson hit

Panthers defenceman Mike Matheson will have a hearing with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety on Monday as a result of his hit on Vancouver Canucks rookie Elias Pettersson on Saturday night in Florida. (NHL)

Panthers defenceman Mike Matheson will have a hearing with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety on Monday as a result of his hit on Vancouver Canucks rookie Elias Pettersson on Saturday night in Florida.

Pettersson was taken hard into the end boards and slammed to the ice by Matheson in the third period of Vancouver’s 3-2 win. There was no penalty on the play.

The 19-year-old Swedish centre appeared woozy afterwards and needed assistance to get to the locker-room. He did not return to the game.

In a post on its official Twitter feed on Sunday, the Department of Player Safety said Matheson would have a hearing for “interference/unsportsmanlike conduct” on Pettersson.

After the game, Canucks head coach Travis Green called the hit ”a dirty play.”

Pettersson has eight points (5-3) in five games this season. He was selected by the Canucks with the fifth overall pick in last year’s NHL Entry Draft.

Fourth-line centre Jay Beagle also left the game with an apparent hand/wrist injury after blocking a shot.

A team spokesman said the Canucks were travelling Sunday and that injury updates would likely be provided on Monday.

The Canucks (3-2-0) will continue their road trip Tuesday night against Pittsburgh.

The Canadian Press

