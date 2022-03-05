This 2018 file photo shows Mollie Jepson celebrating at the Paralympics in at the Jeongseon Alpine Center in Jeongseon, South Korea. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

This 2018 file photo shows Mollie Jepson celebrating at the Paralympics in at the Jeongseon Alpine Center in Jeongseon, South Korea. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Mollie Jepsen golden at Beijing Paralympics for Canada’s first medal of Games

Jepsen has now won five medals over the course of her Paralympic career

Alpine skier Mollie Jepsen has won Canada’s first medal of the 2022 Beijing Paralympics.

Jepsen took gold in the women’s standing downhill in one minute 21.75 seconds. China’s Zhang Mengqiu took silver and Sweden’s Ebba Aarsjoe earned bronze.

The biggest challenge of the Yangqing Alpine Centre for Jepsen was that she was not very familiar with the course.

“Usually, we ski courses a million times before racing it, but this is my fourth time on this particular track,” said Jepsen. “I’m completely overwhelmed, I knew exactly what I wanted to do today, and I am happy to have put everything out there.”

Jepsen has now won five medals over the course of her Paralympic career.

The product of West Vancouver, B.C., won four medals at the Pyeongchang Games. She won gold in super combined, a silver in slalom, and a bronze in both downhill and giant slalom in 2018.

Shortly after Jepsen’s gold, Canada won another Alpine skiing medal.

Mac Marcoux of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., took silver in the men’s downhill vision impaired.

Austria’s Johannes Aigner won gold in 1:13.45, Marcoux was behind him in 1:13.81, and France’s Hyacinthe Deleplace earned bronze in 1:14.10.

Marcoux, with guide Tristan Rodgers, competed in his first race in over two years after winning the Paralympic title in Pyeongchang.

“It was such a good run. We were so nervous, or at least I was, and I think Tristan could tell at the start,” said Marcoux. “Being able to come down and lay one down and execute everything we had planned and land on the podium is overwhelming and probably one of the more rewarding runs I’ve ever done. I’m beyond stoked.”

– The Canadian Press

paralympian

Previous story
Northwest B.C. Paralympic hockey player takes to the ice in Beijing tonight

Just Posted

Atlantic Eagle, one of two Canadian Coast Guard emergency towing vessels rotated across B.C. (Canadian Coast Guard/Contributed photo)
Oil spill ‘not matter of if, but when’: Island councils renew call to Canada for Sidney rescue tug

According to FishSounds.net, fish enjoy lively conversations over the coral reefs. (Photo by Kieran Cox)
University of Victoria researcher helps build global inventory of fish grunts, squeals

Tensions have been mounting between several members of Langford city council at recent meetings. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Langford council waiting for provincial guidance on code of conduct

Mark Preston-Horin is leaving for Ukraine on March 5 to offer his help in a hospital in Lviv, a point of refuge amidst the ongoing Russian invasion of the country. (Courtesy Mark Preston-Horin)
‘It’s my time to do what I can’: Victoria man headed to Ukraine to assist at hospital