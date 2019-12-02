Mount Doug Rams take home provincial championship

The Saanich high school team faced off against the Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers

After a fierce game the Mount Doug Rams took home the 2019 AAA Junior Varsity Provincial Championship (Facebook/ Mount Douglas High School Football).

The Mount Doug Rams walked away with a provincial championship after a fierce game on Saturday.

The Rams took on the Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers on Saturday, and after scoring three straight touchdowns won with a 41 to 21 victory.

Important plays came from Hunter Swift, who passed for two first half touchdowns, and Miltiadis Koulelis who rushed for two touchdowns in the opening half. Kainin McNay capped off the Rams’ scoring with a touchdown run in the last quarter.

ALSO READ: Football Warriors romp to win in Vancouver Island Football League championship game

On the defense side, Marino Dujela had three interceptions, and led the team with nine tackles. TJ Daw and Bryce Reuther had six tackles each, followed by Kayden Harris, Tyson Champion and Kainin McNay who each had five, and Jacob Dore who had four.

Following the championship victory, three Rams players received awards for their efforts: Marino Dujela was recognized as an outstanding lineman, Hunter Swift as an Outstanding Back and Miltiadis Koulelis as an Outstanding Player.

ALSO READ: Former Canucks reporter joins Pacific Football Club management team

“This was tremendous team effort, and the players were well deserving of being Provincial Champions,” wrote head coach Mark Townsend in an email. “Playing at BC Place Stadium proved to be a terrific experience!”

The title marks the ninth Provincial Champions for the Rams since 2009.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and Instagram