After a fierce game the Mount Doug Rams took home the 2019 AAA Junior Varsity Provincial Championship (Facebook/ Mount Douglas High School Football).

Mount Doug Rams take home provincial championship

The Saanich high school team faced off against the Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers

The Mount Doug Rams walked away with a provincial championship after a fierce game on Saturday.

The Rams took on the Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers on Saturday, and after scoring three straight touchdowns won with a 41 to 21 victory.

Important plays came from Hunter Swift, who passed for two first half touchdowns, and Miltiadis Koulelis who rushed for two touchdowns in the opening half. Kainin McNay capped off the Rams’ scoring with a touchdown run in the last quarter.

ALSO READ: Football Warriors romp to win in Vancouver Island Football League championship game

On the defense side, Marino Dujela had three interceptions, and led the team with nine tackles. TJ Daw and Bryce Reuther had six tackles each, followed by Kayden Harris, Tyson Champion and Kainin McNay who each had five, and Jacob Dore who had four.

Following the championship victory, three Rams players received awards for their efforts: Marino Dujela was recognized as an outstanding lineman, Hunter Swift as an Outstanding Back and Miltiadis Koulelis as an Outstanding Player.

ALSO READ: Former Canucks reporter joins Pacific Football Club management team

“This was tremendous team effort, and the players were well deserving of being Provincial Champions,” wrote head coach Mark Townsend in an email. “Playing at BC Place Stadium proved to be a terrific experience!”

The title marks the ninth Provincial Champions for the Rams since 2009.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

Previous story
Draisaitl nets 2, leads Oilers to 3-2 win over Canucks

Just Posted

Crystal Pool facility requires referendum to move forward, says Victoria mayor

The City will need to borrow funding in order to build a new pool

Animal rights activists not affecting business, says Victoria Carriage Tours

Victoria Horse Alliance trot out annual Trolley Walk on Sunday

Dozens rally for Susan Simmons’ icy ocean dip for Crystal Pool

Victoria residents want Victoria city councillors to prioritize building a new Crystal Pool facility

Report lumps in Canada with climate change offenders as Madrid conference gets underway

Greenhouse gas emissions have to drop 7.6 per cent year each year between now and 2030

Greater Victoria couple pledges to match donations for BC Cancer on Giving Tuesday

Murray and Lynda Farmer will match donations up to $50,000

VIDEO: Three safety tips for shovelling snow

Alternatives are hiring a plow, hiring someone else to do it, and buying a snowblower

Dictionary.com chooses ‘existential’ as word of the year

Word kept appearing in searches after wildfires, Hurricane Dorian, and mass shootings

‘B.C. bud’ cannabis still underground, John Horgan hopes to rescue it

Legal marijuana mostly from out of province, not selling well

B.C. senior stuck in Thai hospital with no travel insurance

Family trying to raise money to bring Nanaimo’s Dan Treacher back to Canada

Satan makes appearance at Island Christmas parade following typo

Tim ‘Skippy’ Miller was one of a handful of people to play up the typo and appeared as Satan

Fugitive in Surrey murder arrested in California: IHIT

Brandon Teixeira is charged in connection with the October 2017 shooting death of Nicholas Khabra

RCMP cleared in death of B.C. man who was found naked, bloody in car wash

IIO says RCMP attempted to save man from drowning in Port Alberni creek

Vancouver woman must pay $1,110 after dog bolts from elevator and bites Shiba Inu

Tribunal member ruled that vet bills, prior propensity to violent behaviour established evidence

WorkSafeBC changes called for after B.C. sawmill explosions

Investigation powers recommended for fatal industrial incidents like Burns Lake

Most Read