Mount Douglas Rams charging ahead into 2019

New look for Saanich team after several starters graduate from provincial champion squad

The Mount Douglas Secondary School Rams may be down 10 Grade 12 players from their 2018 championship team, but the new roster is ready to rise to the challenge, continuing the team’s history as one of B.C.’s premier high school football programs. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

On the heels of another championship run, the Mount Douglas Rams are charging into 2019 with a new set of starters, including new players in almost every skilled offensive position.

Last fall the Rams took home their fifth Varsity AAA Provincial Championship in the last eight years, defeating New Westminster 48-24. The 2018 championship team featured 10 graduating players – seven of which have gone on to play university football.

But head coach Mark Townsend says the momentum will continue with the Rams’ 2019 goal to compete (and improve) each week in the rough and tumble Varsity AAA Western Conference.

“We’re embracing this opportunity,” Townsend said. “So when you have a new quarterback, new running backs, new receivers, it’s a really new look for the team … We’re going to miss those guys but here’s a new opportunity for these guys to step up and seize that opportunity.”

The Rams have brought the championship home to Saanich eight times in the last decade – establishing the school as B.C.’s premier high school football program and among Vancouver Island’s most successful high school athletics programs ever.

Matthew Ounsted was on the field practising after his first day of Grade 12. The offensive lineman said his goal is to play the best he can and take his talents to the next level.

“It’s exciting having a new group of guys,” he said. “We’re missing a good chunk of our Grade 12s who have graduated so we basically have a new team this year.”

The Rams will take on Calgary’s St. Francis High School at their next exhibition game on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 2 p.m.on their home field. The Rams open up their regular season at home against New Westminster on Friday, Sept. 20 at 2 p.m.

For more information on the Rams 2019 schedule, visit mtdfootball.weebly.com.