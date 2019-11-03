Mount Douglas Secobdary to host third annual Santa Slam basketball tournament

The third annual Santa Slam basketball tournament is to be held at the Saanich school.

Senior boys’ basketball teams from across Vancouver Island will be joined by a team from Surrey to compete in the third annual Santa Slam basketball tournament hosted by Mount Douglas Secondary in mid-December.

The tournament kicks off on Thursday, Dec. 12, at 1 p.m. with a game between the Mount Douglas Rams and the Reynolds Roadrunners, and concludes on Sunday, Dec. 14 with the victor of the final game taking home the win.

READ ALSO: Nick Nurse keen to recruit more Canadian basketball players

Mount Douglas Secondary’s appropriately-named basketball coach, Christopher Ball, said the opening game against Reynolds happens every year and is nicknamed the ‘Battle of McKenzie’.

“We play in front of most of our school so that one’s a lot of fun,” he said.

“Once again, the draw features many of the top Senior Boys Basketball programs from Vancouver Island as well as a very strong team making their way over from the Fraser Valley.” The senior boys’ team from Fleetwood Park Secondary School will travel to the island to participate in the tournament.

Secondary schools on the island also participating in this tournament include Mark Isfeld (Courtney), Nanaimo District, Wellington (Nanaimo), Dover Bay (Nanaimo), and Carihi (Campbell River).

READ ALSO: VIDEO: B.C. man recognized for spinning basketball on toothbrush

sophie.heizer@saanichnews.com