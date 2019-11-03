Mount Douglas Secobdary to host third annual Santa Slam basketball tournament

The third annual Santa Slam basketball tournament is to be held at the Saanich school.

Senior boys’ basketball teams from across Vancouver Island will be joined by a team from Surrey to compete in the third annual Santa Slam basketball tournament hosted by Mount Douglas Secondary in mid-December.

The tournament kicks off on Thursday, Dec. 12, at 1 p.m. with a game between the Mount Douglas Rams and the Reynolds Roadrunners, and concludes on Sunday, Dec. 14 with the victor of the final game taking home the win.

READ ALSO: Nick Nurse keen to recruit more Canadian basketball players

Mount Douglas Secondary’s appropriately-named basketball coach, Christopher Ball, said the opening game against Reynolds happens every year and is nicknamed the ‘Battle of McKenzie’.

“We play in front of most of our school so that one’s a lot of fun,” he said.

“Once again, the draw features many of the top Senior Boys Basketball programs from Vancouver Island as well as a very strong team making their way over from the Fraser Valley.” The senior boys’ team from Fleetwood Park Secondary School will travel to the island to participate in the tournament.

Secondary schools on the island also participating in this tournament include Mark Isfeld (Courtney), Nanaimo District, Wellington (Nanaimo), Dover Bay (Nanaimo), and Carihi (Campbell River).

READ ALSO: VIDEO: B.C. man recognized for spinning basketball on toothbrush

Like us on Facebook and follow @yrlocaljourno

sophie.heizer@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Royals pounced by Tigers in 6-3 loss

Just Posted

Be Prepared: Canadian Red Cross volunteers see the difference emergency kits can make

Black Press Media takes a look at emergency preparedness in Greater Victoria in this special report

Five things you should know before biking in Victoria’s fall weather

Fenders, wet lube, and more

Can B.C. cleanly power every car if we go electric?

Low-cost renewables are closer than appear, UVic study

Sidney mother says ongoing school strike threatens budget

Chantal Gore-Langton calls on both sides to resolve dispute

Royals pounced by Tigers in 6-3 loss

Victoria play Rockets next in Kelowna on Nov. 6

Three-year-old boy stabbed in Winnipeg to be taken off life support

Man charged with attempted murder had been under court order not to contact boy’s mother

Greater Victoria 2019 holiday craft fair roundup

Get a jump on your holiday shopping

Man sentenced to 7.5 years for ‘unquestionably horrific’ Coquitlam bus stop assault

Tyrel William Scott offered Cody Cardiff a cigarette, then stabbed him twice

Barring Canadian inmates access to clean needles unconstitutional: activists

Statistics suggest Indigenous and female inmates are most at risk

Two killed in early morning Kamloops crash

Motorists asked to avoid 1st Avenue as investigation continues

Compliments fresh-cut vegetables recalled due to possible Listeria

There have been no reports of illness linked to the products

Oil would still be landlocked under ‘Wexit,’ experts say

B.C, or Canada, could still stand in the way of exporting oil to the coast

B.C. VIEWS: Is your community ready for the dementia wave?

Experts warn that the number of people living with dementia could nearly double in the next decade

Pettersson scores 2 as Canucks roll to 5-2 win over Sharks

Demko has 24 saves for Vancouver

Most Read