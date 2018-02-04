Mount Douglas to host city boys 4A basketball finals

Esquimalt Dockers’ Quincy Webster (23) and Spectrum’s Gabriel Magno reach for a rebound during opening game action at the Esquimalt Firefighters basketball tournament Thursday. The Thunder won the game 54-36. Play continues through Saturday. Don Descoteau/Victoria News Spectrum’s Gabriel Magno reaches for a rebound with Esquimalt Dockers’ Quincy Webster (23) at the Esquimalt Firefighters basketball tournament earlier this season. Spectrum will play Mount Douglas at Mount Doug, 1 p.m. on Tuesday, for the fourth seed in the city championships at Mount Doug, Feb. 13 to 15. Don Descoteau/Black Press

The Mount Douglas Rams senior boys basketball team will host the 2018 4A South Island Championships next week, Wednesday, Feb. 13 to Feb. 15.

On Tuesday the Rams will host the Spectrum Thunder at 1 p.m. to determine the fourth place seed, as Rams coach and organizer Chris Ball is awaiting the final seeding to set the rest of the draw.

Admission to the South Island tournament is $3 for adults and $2 for seniors and students (children 12 and under are free).

The 2A South Island senior boys championships are Feb. 13 to 17 at Brentwood College.

From Feb. 22 to 24 Carihi will host the senior boys 3A boys Island Championship, St. Michaels University School will host the senior boys 2A Island Championships and Ucluelet will host the senior boys single-A Island Championship.

4A South Island Championships at Mount Douglas secondary:

Tuesday (Feb. 13)

Game 1: Spectrum at Mount Douglas, 1 p.m.

Wednesday (Feb. 14)

Game 2: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 1 seed, 5:30 p.m.

Game 3: No. 3 vs. No. 2 seed, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday (Feb. 15)

Game 4: Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 3, 5:30 p.m.

Game 5: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 7:15 p.m.

Winner of the final is seeded No. 1 for the Island Championships, loser seeded No. 2. The senior boys 4A Island Championships will be held at Cowichan Secondary School from Thursday, Feb. 22, to Saturday, Feb. 24.