The Nanaimo Clippers will play in the BCHL’s Fred Page Cup finals for the first time since 2015. (News Bulletin file photo)

Nanaimo Clippers set to face Penticton in rematch of 2015 BCHL finals

Clippers advance by winning Game 4 by 6-1 score to sweep Langley Rivermen

The Nanaimo Clippers are still perfect in the playoffs and that’s led them all the way to the B.C. Hockey League finals.

The Clippers defeated the Langley Rivermen in a 6-1 blowout in Game 4 on Wednesday, May 4, on the road, to win the Coastal Conference banner and advance to face the Penticton Vees in the BCHL finals.

The Rivermen scored first in Game 4, but that was it, as Kai Daniells and Brody Waters each scored twice and Keighan Gerrie and Charles Tardif also tallied. Cooper Black made 31 saves as Nanaimo outshot Langley 34-32.

Nanaimo has won all 12 of its playoff games, sweeping the Surrey Eagles, Chilliwack Chiefs and now the Rivermen.

It’s the first time that the Clippers have reached the BCHL finals since 2015, when they lost to the Vees in six games. The teams also met in the finals in 2008, when the Vees won in four straight. Between 1976 and 1980, Nanaimo and Penticton met four times in five seasons in the finals, with Nanaimo winning three out of four.

The Vees’ most recent appearance in the finals was 2017, when they beat the Chiefs in seven games.

The schedule for the Fred Page Cup finals hasn’t been released, but the best-of-seven series will start in Penticton.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo Clippers one win away from BCHL finals

READ ALSO: Nanaimo Clippers win 10th straight playoff game


