Braylon Lumb controls the ball for the Victoria Shamrocks. The Jr. Shamrocks wrap up their regular season against the Port Coquitlam Saints this weekend, facing off at 5 p.m. Saturday at The Q Centre. (Kevin Rothbauer/Black Press)

Nanaimo Timbermen edge Jr. ‘A’ Shamrocks 10-9 Tuesday

Victoria wraps up regular season with weekend double-header against Port Coquitlam

A third-period Victoria rally fell short as the Jr. ‘A’ Shamrocks dropped a 10-9 decision to the Nanaimo Timbermen Tuesday night at The Q Centre.

The Timbermen held leads of 5-1 and 8-5 after the first two periods, with a late push by the Shamrocks allowing them to get within a goal.

Newcomer Taioshonathe Mccomber led Victoria’s offence with a pair of goals and two helpers. Patrick Dodds and Zach Manns also chipped in two goals each. Austin Madronic supplied one goal and three helpers with the other goals coming from Brayden Brown and Ben Preston. Cam Dunkerley and newly acquired Brody Harris teamed up in the Shamrocks net.

Wrapping up their regular season, the Jr. ‘A’ Shamrocks will take on the Port Coquitlam Saints this weekend in a pair of games — hosting the Saints at 5 p.m. on Saturday for fan appreciation day and then heading to Port Coquitlam for Sunday’s game.

Victoria and New Westminster are currently tied for for second in the standings, four points behind the league-leading Coquitlam Adanacs. Nanaimo sits two points behind the Shamrocks, holding fourth spot. The final playoff spot is taken by Langley, two points behind Nanaimo.

All five teams have a pair of games to go to determine playoff spots.


