National championship tees off Tuesday at Oak Bay’s Victoria Golf Club

Oldest 18-hole course in Canada in its original location hosts Men’s Mid-Amateur Championship

The oldest 18-hole golf course in Canada in its original location hosts Victoria’s first Men’s Mid-Amateur Championship this week.

The national title tees off Aug. 21 at Victoria Golf Club.

“It’s not one of our oldest tournaments but it definitely has a huge history,” says Samantha Sokol, public relations for Golf Canada.

The Men’s Mid-Amateur brings an impressive field of golfers to Victoria, with competitors’ ages ranging from 25 to 71. Six past champions compete for the title this year including Kevin Carrigan, of the Royal Colwood Golf Club, who won back-to-back in 2012 and 2013. He competes alongside fellow Victorians Saare Adams, Jordan Caron and Craig Doell.

Other notable players include three-time champion Garrett Rank, who has been quite the story on the golf scene recently, and 71-year-old Graham Cooke, who has the most titles seven at this event.

The Canadian Mid-Amateur Championship is one of the most sought-after golf titles in Canada. Conducted by Golf Canada, the Mid-Amateur is for golfers aged 25 and over. Originally known as the RCGA Pre-Seniors Championship, the championship was renamed the Mid-Amateur in 1989. The Inter-Provincial Team Championship for the R. Bruce Forbes Trophy was first conducted in 1992 and is played concurrently over the first two rounds of stroke play.

Since 2009, the winner of the Canadian Mid-Amateur Championship earns an exemption into the RBC Canadian Open.