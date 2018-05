Races on today until 2pm; distance, prone and relay events on tap

Racers in the SUPJAM national paddleboard races cross the finish line in Sidney. The event continues Sun., May 27 at Glass Beach and the Port Sidney Marina. (Bob Orchard/Submitted)

Today is the final day for the 2018 National Sidney SUPJAM – the national stand up paddleboard races, hosted by Surf Canada.

At the Port Sidney Marina today until around 2 p.m., spectators can see distance, prone and relay events, as athletes vie for spots on the Canadian National Teams that will be going to the Worlds and PanAm qualifiers.

Today’s events also include some fun ones for the kids. Awards from this weekend’s events are scheduled to be handed out at Beacon Park at around 2 p.m.