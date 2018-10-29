New tennis bubble at Bear Mountain draws a crowd

The open house Saturday allowed people in the community to test the courts

Six-year-old Ryder Coolidge tests out the clay tennis courts at the Westin Bear Mountain Resort and Spa under the new bubble. Bear Mountain has Western Canada’s largest indoor/outdoor red clay facility. (Lindsey Horsting/News staff)

The tennis bubble at Bear Mountain Resort and Spa opened to the public on Saturday.

The four-court tennis bubble is Western Canada’s largest indoor/outdoor red clay court tennis facility.

Within the first hour of the open house, a number of people in the community stopped by the check it out. Russ Hartley, tennis director at Bear Mountain said approximately 30 people came through to play or to look.

Six-year-old Ryder Coolidge played tennis with his mother Amanda, who said they play tennis as a family. She thinks it’s an “awesome facility to have in Langford.”

Amanda said they usually go to the tennis courts at Westshore Parks and Recreation Centre during the good-weather months, but once the rain comes it can be hard to find activities to do.

Many others joined in the fun, whether is was just a bit of volleying or serious play.

The general public guest fees to use the court are $30 for the indoor courts and $20 for the outdoor courts. People can book a court up to three days in advance by calling 250-744-2327 or by visiting www.bearmountain.ca.

