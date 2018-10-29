Six-year-old Ryder Coolidge tests out the clay tennis courts at the Westin Bear Mountain Resort and Spa under the new bubble. Bear Mountain has Western Canada’s largest indoor/outdoor red clay facility. (Lindsey Horsting/News staff)

New tennis bubble at Bear Mountain draws a crowd

The open house Saturday allowed people in the community to test the courts

The tennis bubble at Bear Mountain Resort and Spa opened to the public on Saturday.

The four-court tennis bubble is Western Canada’s largest indoor/outdoor red clay court tennis facility.

Within the first hour of the open house, a number of people in the community stopped by the check it out. Russ Hartley, tennis director at Bear Mountain said approximately 30 people came through to play or to look.

READ MORE: Tennis bubble grand opening at Bear Mountain

Six-year-old Ryder Coolidge played tennis with his mother Amanda, who said they play tennis as a family. She thinks it’s an “awesome facility to have in Langford.”

Amanda said they usually go to the tennis courts at Westshore Parks and Recreation Centre during the good-weather months, but once the rain comes it can be hard to find activities to do.

Many others joined in the fun, whether is was just a bit of volleying or serious play.

The general public guest fees to use the court are $30 for the indoor courts and $20 for the outdoor courts. People can book a court up to three days in advance by calling 250-744-2327 or by visiting www.bearmountain.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

lindsey.horsting@goldstreamgazette.com

Previous story
Royals hit the road after dropping Wheat Kings

Just Posted

ICBC warns of high number of crashes on Halloween

In 2017 there were 140 crashes on Vancouver Island, resulting in 27 injuries

Substance use costs Canadians $38 billion per year

Uvic PhD candidate leading a program on true cost of alcohol health problems

Strong support for Deep Cove Chalet after weekend fire

North Saanich restaurant suffered $100,000 in damage after kitchen fire

Victoria police Halloween live-stream reports fights, large parties

Officers responded to hundreds of calls Oct. 26-28

Gathering planned for Victoria’s Jewish community following Pittsburgh shooting

Eleven people were killed Saturday morning after a gunman stormed a synagogue

VIDEO: Halloween movies for scaredy-cats

Can’t handle slasher and zombie films? These spooky flicks are for you.

Parksville man faces 23 criminal charges

Craig Hannon denied bail in Port Alberni

POLL: Do you support proportional representation for B.C.?

British Columbians are being asked whether they want to switch from the… Continue reading

UPDATE: Canada Post workers more than a dozen B.C. cities go on strike

Job action hits Surrey, Squamish, Maple Ridge and Chilliwack

Guo Pei’s B.C. show takes you into a world wrapped in luxury

Couture Beyond exhibition at the Vancouver Art Gallery runs until Jan. 20, 2019

Transportation Safety Board worried about employee fatigue

Agency says fatigue poses safety risks for freight train, marine and air operations

Construction industry group again tries to halt B.C.’s electoral reform referendum

Independent Contractors and Businesses Association asks to appeal denial of an interim injunction

Most B.C. bus routes to be covered as Greyhound shuts down

Cache Creek, Creston, Cranbrook, Hope-Princeton routes still lack service

Crown asks for assessment after alleged Fredericton gunman claims ‘temporary insanity’

Matthew Raymond is charged with four counts of first-degree murder

Most Read