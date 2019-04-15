Newhook is expected to go in the first round of the NHL Draft, according to a recent scouting report released by the league (File photo)

Newhook scores hat trick against Belarus in first world championship game

IIHF U18 World Championship games are happening from April 18-28 at Örnsköldsvik and Umeå, Sweden

Alex Newhook was the lead scorer for Canada’s under-18 national team in its first game in a world championship bid, scoring a hat trick, including the overtime winner.

Canada won 6-5 against Belarus in the International Ice Hockey Federation friendly, at Örnsköldsvik, Sweden this year, outshooting their opponents 29-25.

ALSO READ: Newhook heads to worlds as BCHL MVP, top scorer

Head coach Brett Gibson said the team can draw lessons from the tough game later in the tournament.

“The preliminary games allow for teachable moments and tonight will be a game we can go back on to remind our group that we will get every country’s best and we need to be ready.”

ALSO READ: BCHL awards Alex Newhook rookie of the year

At the end of the second period, Canada was down 5-3. Newhook brought the team within one in a powerplay at 12:40 in the third. Keean Washkurak tied the game with four minutes left in the game. Newhook scored the game-winner 45 seconds into overtime.

A Grizzlies top scorer, provincial MVP and former Rookie of the year, Newhook is expected to go in the first round of the NHL Draft, according to a recent scouting report released by the league. He is ranked 13th in the list overall among North American prospects.

ALSO READ: Four Grizzlies crack NHL’s central scouting list for 2019

IIHF U18 World Championship began in 1999. Canada has won the tournament three times: in 2003, 2008 and 2013. The US leads in championship wins with ten.

Canada is playing Russia next at 10 a.m. this morning.

swikar.oli@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Masters: Tiger caps comeback with 15th major title
Next story
Shamrocks sign new defenseman for 2019 season

Just Posted

BREAKING: Possible measles exposure at Vic West school

Island Health confirms potential exposure, in process of contacting parents

Emergency preparedness weeks comes with reminders on tsunami protocol

As part of emergency preparedness week, residents are being asked to keep local resources

WATCH: Two cannabis dispensaries legally open in Victoria

The Cloud Nine Collective and The Original Farm opened up on Monday

Kayaker rescued in rough seas off of Sooke

Victim was treated by local mariners before emergency services arrived

Saanich society and public in food fight over fiddleheads

Not all members of the public agree with appeal against harvesting the fern

VIDEO: Four people shot dead in Penticton, one man in custody

A witnesses says a person was shot while standing in a yard on Lakeview Street

Crown won’t pursue charges against 14 pipeline opponents in northern B.C.

Some members of the Wet’suwet’en have said Coastal GasLink has no jurisdiction

Man killed in Salmon Arm church shooting remembered as father figure to many

Gordon Parmenter was a church elder known for his skill connecting with people

VIDEO: Massive fire engulfs beloved Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

Peak of church was undergoing a 6 million-euro renovation

Man charged with first-degree murder in Salmon Arm church shooting

Matrix Savage Gathergood remains in custody

Rural doctors, primary care get big share of B.C. doctor settlement

Family physicians giving way to salaried teams in clinics

Tuberculosis case confirmed in Prince George

Northern Health is contacting those who may be at risk

B.C. man, 25, dies after falling from zipline in Thailand, reports say

Bangkok Post says man fell from Flight of the Gibbon zipline in Chiang Mai

Former foster child remembers B.C. shooting victim as loving and supportive

The former foster child said he wept for an hour upon learning of the death

Most Read