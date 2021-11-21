Black Press reporter and NFL expert Erin Haluschak. (Peter McCully photo)

Black Press reporter and NFL expert Erin Haluschak. (Peter McCully photo)

NFL report: Erin Haluschak breaks down what’s wrong with the Seattle Seahawks

Podcast: Discussion includes Russell Wilson’s future, predicted Super Bowl winner

The PQB News/VI Free Daily podcast PQBeat can be found here. You can also search ‘PQBeat’ on Spotify, Google Podcasts, iTunes or the Podcast App on your iPhone).

PQBeat · Erin Haluschak – NFL Mid Season Update – 11:18:2021

For our latest installment (click the arrow in the top left of the above photo to listen), VI Daily/PQB News editor Philip Wolf talks to Black Press reporter and NFL insider Erin Haluschak. Talk includes an in-depth look at the Seattle Seahawks as the season passes its midway mark, plus updated Super Bowl picks and more.

MORE: Listen to all PQBeat podcasts here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

#PQBeatNFLParksvillePodcastSeattle Seahawksvancouverisland

Previous story
Pacific FC heading to finals after 2-1 extra-time victory against Cavalry FC

Just Posted

A rendering for a proposed six-storey, 105-unit apartment building that would replace five properties in Esquimalt’s West Bay neighbourhood. (Photo courtesy of Wexford Developments)
105-unit apartment proposal for Esquimalt’s West Bay survives public hearing

Poinsettias for Patients campaign coordinator Val Smith and Shreesha Ramandev, 12, celebrate her sales that will help fund a waiting room for youth at Victoria General Hospital. (Courtesy Victoria General Hospital Auxiliary)
Oak Bay student champions poinsettia fundraiser for kids facing health crises at Victoria hospital

The Good Food Network’s annual gathering, set for Nov. 26 andf 27, allows the community to find solutions to food insecurity in Greater Victoria. (Photo courtesy of Capital Region Food and Agriculture Initiatives Roundtable)
Food insecurity in Greater Victoria central theme of Good Food Gathering

David Suzuki speaks at a demonstration outside the legislature on Nov. 20. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
David Suzuki joins environmental march in Victoria as B.C. struggles from floods, record rain