NHL legend ‘Cujo’ to sign memoir at Victoria bookstore

Curtis Joseph opens up about life on and off the ice

Joseph’s nickname, Cujo, stems from the masks he wore that featured a fierce dog – inspired by the Stephen King novel Cujo – during his eighteen season career that saw him retire with the most career wins (454) of any goaltender in NHL history who never played on a Stanley Cup-winning team. (Twitter.com/Cujo)

An opportunity to meet an NHL legend and get signed copies of his untold story happens tonight (Nov. 6) at Bolen Books.

Curtis Joseph, known to hockey fans around the world as Cujo, will be at the Victoria bookstore to share his revealing memoir of being Canada’s unlikely NHL superstar.

The title, reflecting Joseph’s nickname, stems from the masks he wore that featured a fierce dog – inspired by the Stephen King novel Cujo – during his eighteen seasons that saw him retire with the most career wins (454) of any goaltender in NHL history who never played on a Stanley Cup-winning team.

The boy from Keswick, Ontario, didn’t put on a pair of skates until most kids his age were already far along in organized hockey, but ended up playing for the St. Louis Blues, Edmonton Oilers, Toronto Maple Leafs, Detroit Red Wings, Phoenix Coyotes and Calgary Flames; and won an Olympic gold medal while representing Canada.

The memoir shares insights into his difficult childhood, involving neglect and instability, and how he found solace and grounding in the game of hockey.

He became ranked among the all-time greats and is widely thought of as one of the best goalies of all time.

The book is written by Kirstie McLellan Day, the world’s top writer of hockey books, who wrote six national bestsellers including Theo Fleury’s Playing with Fire, Bob Probert’s Tough Guy, Wayne Gretzky’s 99: Stories of the Game, and Kelly Hrudey’s Calling the Shots.

The free event Tuesday at Bolen Books starts at 7 p.m. at #111 – 1644 Hillside Ave.