Joseph’s nickname, Cujo, stems from the masks he wore that featured a fierce dog – inspired by the Stephen King novel Cujo – during his eighteen season career that saw him retire with the most career wins (454) of any goaltender in NHL history who never played on a Stanley Cup-winning team. (Twitter.com/Cujo)

NHL legend ‘Cujo’ to sign memoir at Victoria bookstore

Curtis Joseph opens up about life on and off the ice

An opportunity to meet an NHL legend and get signed copies of his untold story happens tonight (Nov. 6) at Bolen Books.

Curtis Joseph, known to hockey fans around the world as Cujo, will be at the Victoria bookstore to share his revealing memoir of being Canada’s unlikely NHL superstar.

The title, reflecting Joseph’s nickname, stems from the masks he wore that featured a fierce dog – inspired by the Stephen King novel Cujo – during his eighteen seasons that saw him retire with the most career wins (454) of any goaltender in NHL history who never played on a Stanley Cup-winning team.

RELATED: Canada opens up its Sochi 2014 gold quest against Norway (Men’s Hockey)

The boy from Keswick, Ontario, didn’t put on a pair of skates until most kids his age were already far along in organized hockey, but ended up playing for the St. Louis Blues, Edmonton Oilers, Toronto Maple Leafs, Detroit Red Wings, Phoenix Coyotes and Calgary Flames; and won an Olympic gold medal while representing Canada.

The memoir shares insights into his difficult childhood, involving neglect and instability, and how he found solace and grounding in the game of hockey.

RELATED: BEST OF THE CITY: Victoria’s distinction as a literary capital, fuelled by thousands of avid readers

He became ranked among the all-time greats and is widely thought of as one of the best goalies of all time.

The book is written by Kirstie McLellan Day, the world’s top writer of hockey books, who wrote six national bestsellers including Theo Fleury’s Playing with Fire, Bob Probert’s Tough Guy, Wayne Gretzky’s 99: Stories of the Game, and Kelly Hrudey’s Calling the Shots.

The free event Tuesday at Bolen Books starts at 7 p.m. at #111 – 1644 Hillside Ave.

 

keri.coles@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Around the BCHL: Penticton Vees due for a surge

Just Posted

Horse-drawn sleigh rides come to Victoria this holiday season

Traditional sleigh with snow runners modified for city streets

Search areas identified for missing Victoria woman Emma Fillipoff

A new witness has sparked the need for a dog search for a woman who went missing six years ago

Victoria council proposes five affordable housing strategies

The newly established council want to take ‘bold action’ against the housing crisis

New ALR legislation targets speculation, leaves farmland for farming

Agriculture minister Lana Popham introduced Bill 52 in legislature, Monday

Democrats Abroad to host election results screening in Victoria

Gathering at Sticky Wicket on Douglas begins at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 6

Cigar-shaped interstellar object could be alien probe: Harvard

Astronomers say ‘Oumuamua’ is unlikely to be an asteroid or comet

B.C. hockey fraudster sentenced to time served

Loren Reagan stole money from a hockey association and the parents of bantam-age hockey players

B.C. cat loves paddleboarding

Cat owner JD Batbatan hopes his videos inspire people to get outside and enjoy the beauty of the Okanagan.

Senior who died in highway crash on Vancouver Island turned in front of oncoming traffic

RCMP say woman who died was from the Nanaimo area and was in her 80s

Revamped animal cruelty laws insufficient, say Island advocates

Liberals tabled Bill C-84 in October

Buyers could take the reins in B.C.’s hot housing market: CMHC

Government policy and natural market cycles are slowly cooling down real estate

Feds unveil long-promised anti-poverty law

Goal is to lower poverty rates by 20 per cent from 2015 levels by the end of 2020

97-year-old B.C. veteran proudly displays 100-year-old Union Jack

Roy Shopland inherited the flag his mom brought to Canada when she emigrated from England in 1918.

Hockey league adopts B.C.-wide mental health program

MindRight will establish peer-to-peer support person for each team

Most Read