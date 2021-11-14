Ruby Broadbent, who attends Parkland Secondary School in North Saanich, outpaced the second-place finisher at the BC High School Senior Girls Cross Country Provincial Championships by 40 seconds to win the 5K race in 17 minutes and 42 seconds. (Courtesy of Colleen McNamee)

Ruby Broadbent, who attends Parkland Secondary School in North Saanich, outpaced the second-place finisher at the BC High School Senior Girls Cross Country Provincial Championships by 40 seconds to win the 5K race in 17 minutes and 42 seconds. (Courtesy of Colleen McNamee)

North Saanich student runs away from competition to win provincial cross-country championship

Ruby Broadbent of Parkland Secondary School is also an accomplished soccer player

Sixteen-year-old Ruby Broadbent of North Saanich’s Parkland Secondary School won the B.C. High School Senior Girls Cross Country Provincial Championships Saturday, Nov. 6.

Broadbent, who led the field of 233 runners from the start, won the 5K race, held in Vancouver, 40 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher in a time of 17 minutes and 42 seconds.

Broadbent’s provincial victory came after she had won the Vancouver Island High School Cross-Country Championships. Broadbent is now scheduled to run in the 2021 Canadian Cross Country Championships to be held Nov. 27 in Ottawa.

Cross-country running is not the only sport in which Broadbent excels. After a provincial championship, she put on her soccer cleats and helped her Vancouver Island Wave soccer team win 3-0 in BC Soccer Premier League action.

The Vancouver Island Wave program, administered by Langford-based Pacific FC, is the Island’s highest level of youth soccer participating in the BC Soccer Premier League, the recognized pathway for players to be identified for BC Soccer’s High-Performance Program, Canadian universities, U.S. colleges and professional play with the Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

