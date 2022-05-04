New Jersey Devils’ Jack Hughes (86) and Edmonton Oilers’ Darnell Nurse (25) battle for the puck during third period NHL action in Edmonton on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Nurse and P.K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils are among the 32 NHL players up for this year’s King Clancy Memorial Trophy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

New Jersey Devils’ Jack Hughes (86) and Edmonton Oilers’ Darnell Nurse (25) battle for the puck during third period NHL action in Edmonton on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Nurse and P.K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils are among the 32 NHL players up for this year’s King Clancy Memorial Trophy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Nurse, Subban headline nominees for NHL’s King Clancy Memorial Trophy

Bo Horvat earns nomination for Vancouver Canucks

Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse and P.K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils are among the 32 NHL players up for this year’s King Clancy Memorial Trophy.

The award is handed out annually to the player who “best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.”

One player is nominated from each of the league’s 32 teams.

The winner will get a US$25,000 donation to the charity of his choice and two runners-up will get $5,000 for a charity.

A committee of senior NHL executives, including commissioner Gary Bettman and deputy commissioner Bill Daly, will pick the winner.

Former Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne won the award last season.

READ MORE: Vancouver Canucks have June 1 deadline to re-sign coach Bruce Boudreau

The full list of nominees includes Ryan Getzlaf (Anaheim Ducks), Andrew Ladd (Arizona Coyotes), Nick Foligno (Boston Bruins), Jeff Skinner (Buffalo Sabres), Mikael Backlund (Calgary Flames), Jordan Staal (Carolina Hurricanes), Conor Murphy (Chicago Blackhawks), Nazem Kadri (Colorado Avalanche), Jack Roslovic (Columbus Blue Jackets), Jason Robertson (Dallas Stars), Alex Nedeljkovic (Detroit Red Wings), Nurse (Oilers), Aleksander Barkov (Florida Panthers), Cal Petersen (Los Angeles Kings), Matt Dumba (Minnesota Wild), Montreal Canadiens (Jake Allen), Luke Kunin (Nashville Predators), Subban (Devils), Anders Lee (New York Islanders), Chris Kreider (New York Rangers), Nick Holden (Ottawa Senators), Scott Laughton (Philadelphia Flyers), Bryan Rust (Pittsburgh Penguins), Matt Nieto (San Jose Sharks), Jaden Schwartz (Seattle Kraken), Ryan O’Reilly (St. Louis Blues), Victor Hedman (Tampa Bay Lightning), Wayne Simmonds (Toronto Maple Leafs), Bo Horvat (Vancouver Canucks), Max Pacioretty (Vegas Golden Knights), Garnet Hathaway (Washington Capitals), Josh Morrissey (Winnipeg Jets).

THE CANADIAN PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

CanucksNHL

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Missing Gretzky rookie card returned to owner 7 years later by Kelowna RCMP

Just Posted

A woman walking her dog in James Bay was randomly attacked from behind on Saturday night (April 30). (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria police hunt for suspect in random weekend attack on woman in James Bay

Greater Victoria has the highest proportion of trans and non-binary folks in Canada. Shown is the crowd from the 2018 Victoria Pride parade. (Photo courtesy of Victoria Pride Society)
Victoria leads Canada in trans, non-binary representation, heeds call for education, acceptance

Big Mama’s newest calf is seen playing on its back in Boundary Pass May 2. (Val Shore, Eagle Wing Tours, PWWA)
First Salish Sea humpback calf of 2022 makes playful entrance off B.C.’s coast

Greater Victoria School District trustees Diane McNally and Rob Paynter have taken legal action after being suspended from their duties until October for misconduct relating to bullying and harassment complaints. Their case got underway on Wednesday. (Black Press Media file photos)
Civil suit over Greater Victoria school trustees’ suspensions gets underway