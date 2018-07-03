O No Canada!: U.S. team apologizes for botching Canadian anthem

Single-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox was celebrating Canada Day… then it went wrong

A minor league baseball team in Massachusetts is apologizing for a botched rendition of the Canadian national anthem at a recent game.

The Lowell Spinners in a social media statement Monday blamed Sunday’s substandard performance of “O Canada” on an audio delay between the microphone and the speakers and the inexperience of a team employee singing in front of a large crowd.

The Single-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox was celebrating Canada Day and Canadian culture on Sunday.

The team employee volunteered to sing after the person who was supposed to perform the anthem cancelled at the last minute.

Spinners’ General Manager Shawn Smith tells The Sun of Lowell that the employee “felt just terrible” and “didn’t mean any disrespect in any way, shape or form.”

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Carnarvon Ball club hosts Island Regional Tournament at Fireman’s and Allenby parks

Just Posted

Wildfire burning near Sooke

More than 20 firefighters are battling a small wildfire near Tugwell Creek… Continue reading

University of Victoria offers online glimpse into the life of Johnny Cash

Johnny Cash memorabilia donated by family of his longtime Canadian manager who went to university

Body found floating in waters off North Saanich Marina

Investigators say too early to tell if death deemed suspicious

Canada Day wrap up: Fireworks and police activity

VicPD report a busy evening responding to 157 calls

WATCH: How does it feel to be Canadian?

Victorians of all kinds weigh in on the perks of living in Canada

WATCH: Canada Day across Victoria

Thousands of Canadians took part in events across the region on nation’s holiday

B.C. librarian surprised by superstar seat mate

Climbing a stairway to a British Airways passenger jet

Orca breaches near whale watching boat on Vancouver Island

“I had just picked up her camera to take a few shots when this beautiful orca breached 30 feet from our boat”

Professional death coaches: A new type of doula

Two B.C. women Explore the sacred journey between life and death

B.C.’s first solar-panel parking lot installed in Prince George

The 20-square-metre space aims to generate energy for City Hall, electric car-charging stations

O No Canada!: U.S. team apologizes for botching Canadian anthem

Single-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox was celebrating Canada Day… then it went wrong

Pipeline protesters block tankers by hanging off Vancouver bridge

Greenpeace Canada members formed an aerial blockade above Ironworkers Memorial Bridge Tuesday

No magic wand to end Toronto gun violence: Mayor John Tory

Mayor John Tory says there is “no easy answer” or magic wand to reduce gun violence in the country’s largest city, which has claimed 22 lives so far in 2018.

Much of eastern Canada remains under blanket of hot, humid air

The weather agency says a “very warm and humid air mass” has settled over the Maritimes.

Most Read