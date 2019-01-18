Oak Bay High grad Kratz wins Bate Family Award at UVic

The former Barbs rugby player becomes the second OHBS alumni to win the award in 3 years

Former Oak Bay Barbs player Lachlan “Lockie” Kratz is the 2019 Bate Family Victoria Sports Hall of Fame Award recipient.

In addition to being part of the Barbs provincial quad-A championship team last year, Kratz has represented Canada at the U18 level, and will be traveling to U-20 national team to Portugal over his reading week.

The Bate Family Award is given to undergraduate students entering UVic directly from a Greater Victoria school, and who compete on a varsity team. Recipients are selected based on work ethic, performance and commitment.

Kratz is the second Oak Bay High student to win the award in the last three years, after another rugby player Brayden Tate won the it in 2016-17. One third of the winners since 2010-11 have come from Oak Bay High, more than any other school over the same period.

Kratz is currently enrolled in the Peter B. Gustavson School of Business at UVic, pursuing a career as an entrepreneur. A scholarship to use towards his studies is included with the Bate Family Award.



jesse.laufer@oakbaynews.com

