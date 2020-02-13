Oak Bay High to add 20 inductees to its athlete Hall of Fame

Oak Bay High hosts induction ceremony Feb. 22

Oak Bay High will induct 20 more athletes into its Hall of Fame on Feb. 22.

It’s only the third wave of inductees, but it’s also the first induction since 2008.

Hence the addition of 20 more plaques to the display in the school’s foyer between the gyms.

“There are so many different athlete qualities that made each athlete and coach [or builder] worthy of this honour,” said Oak Bay High athletic director Rich Fast. “If you have to point to one thing that they all possess it’s their commitment to the teams, their sport and their school.”

Each inductee at the Feb. 22 event will get a plaque to keep. Their careers are presented on display boards and other memorabilia will be on hand.

This year’s inductees in the coach, builder and athlete categories are Murray Allen, Yeta DiLaila, Heather Benson, Keith Butler, Chris Trumpy, Tom Holmes, Josh Howatson, Nick Gilbert, James Kilpatrick, Kathleen Leahy, Dave Thomson, Connor Braid, Mitch Gudgeon, Maddie Secco, Jack Showers, Sean White, Andreas Hestler, Adam Straith, Graham Taylor and Mike Sheffer.

Oak Bay athletes shine at provincial track-and-field championships

The evening, in the Oak Bay High main gym, starts at 6:30 p.m. with a slide show playing and an open social event of drinks and food until 8 p.m. There will be an induction ceremony followed by more celebration.

Fast said the induction committee began accepting nominations in September. The induction group is super-sized at 20.

“We would like to see the whole process happen about every five years,” Fast said. “The construction of the new school put us back, we were waiting until everything settled down. “

The graduation range of this year’s inductees dates from 1969 to 2012.

“For those going into our builder category, this is about what great teachers, teammates and coaches that they were,” Fast said. “Our coaches and teachers tried to do what’s best for the athletes, and were driven, committed and passionate about what they do.”

As for the athletes, though many went on to be successful at the national level in one area, he noted that during their time at Oak Bay most played different sports.

“They weren’t single-sport athletes, they were committed to the school and to competing in many areas and it benefited them later on,” Fast said. “Many have since given back as coaches and volunteers, and not just in the sport they’re best known for.”

READ MORE: How a scrawny kid from Oak Bay bulked into one of rugby seven’s best

READ ALSO: Oak Bay boys edge Reynolds for B.C. cross country title

Former athletic directors Keith Butler and Mike Sheffer joined Fast on the induction committee with principal Randi Falls and two former inductees, Rob Parris and Shelley Andrews.

“It is challenging to pick,” Fast said. “We’ve got some new faces that have accomplished a lot and others who are deserving and who were passed over [previously].”

It’s a timely induction for Keith Butler, who led the school’s track and field team to countless B.C. championships, as Butler will retire this year.

Butler is actually going to host the mic until it’s his turn, when fellow inductee Sheffer will take over.

“We are hoping that the induction is something we can do sooner next time,” Fast said. “Maybe every five years, instead of 12 years. Five years gives us enough new nominees.”

Tickets are available at www.bit.ly/sportsOB

reporter@oakbaynews.com

High school sports

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Oak Bay boys face Claremont in Lower Island hoops final

Just Posted

Demonstrations planned at 30 Victoria buildings on Friday

Supporters of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs plan ‘government shutdown’

Valentine’s is the biggest day of the year to sell flowers in B.C.

Men should pre-order ahead of time Valentine’s Day, but they don’t

Car bursts into flames near Mayfair Mall

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined

Johnson Street Bridge taking twice as long to lift as it should

Ongoing issues with the hydraulic filter system are keeping things slow

One day to go: Last-second Valentine’s Day ideas

Some quick, romantic options for the last-minute planner

VIDEO: B.C. officials to meet Wet’suwet’en chiefs over gas pipeline protest

Federal government needed to lift CN Rail blockade

Man posts 2019 letter resigning from military after latest RCMP enforcement of pipeline order

Daryn Forsyth said he could no longer serve a Crown whose actions he disagreed with

All VIA Rail trains, eastern CN rail network shut down due to pipeline blockades

The company says that means stopping all transcontinental trains across its Canadian network

Woman brandishing hammer allegedly robs B.C. Dairy Queen

The woman allegedly left the restaurant with an unknown amount of cash

Clams, Slurpees and maple syrup: Abbotsford man takes #ShotgunJake challenge to new heights

Tommy Kippes (aka Tommy the Tractor Guy) develops online buzz with videos to honour Jake Virtanen

Dark web drug trafficking was tied to Nanaimo GHB lab, say RCMP

Police arrested three suspects after busting drug processing lab earlier this month

Canadian Armed Forces spent $123,000 on Manitoba manhunt for B.C. fugitives

Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19, confessed to killing three people, RCMP said

Setting a new standard for 106-year-olds

Island woman’s active lifestyle includes a trip to Scotland in the works for May

Ex-fire chief, hailed as hero in Fort McMurray wildfires, accused of harassment in earlier jobs

Allegations against Darby Allen have not been proven in court

Most Read