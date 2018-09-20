Oak Bay lawn bowling team takes gold in Qualicum Beach

Oak Bay pair Brent Jansen and Karen Evans win for B.C. by taking gold at the Canadian Nationals Mixed Pairs. (Submitted)

A team from the Oak Bay Lawn Bowling Club scooped gold for B.C. at the 2018 Canadian National Mixed Pairs Championships.

There was strong competition at the 5-day event, hosted by the Qualicum Beach Lawn Bowling Club, with Oak Bay pair Brent Jansen and Karen Evans pulling ahead in the end.

After three days of round robin play, Jansen and Evans found themselves atop the leaderboard at 8-1. Close behind was Alberta’s Keith Wylie and Shannon Roden, who sat at 7-2. New Brunswick’s Pat Beggs and Eleanor Murray would face off for bronze with Manitoba’s Ed Mulholland and Brenda Frank.

In the gold medal game, it was a tightly fought match between B.C. and Alberta. Jansen and Evans closed it out with a close 16-13 victory. The bronze match was a high scoring game as Manitoba and New Brunswick battled it out. Manitoba walked away with the bronze medal, 22-16.