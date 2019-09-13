National road race cycling champion Adam De Vos races, in the maple leaf, at the GP Quebec and Montreal races Friday and Sunday. (Photo by Eppo Karsijns, courtesy Rally/UHC)

Oak Bay national cycling champion up against world’s best in Quebec

Adam De Vos is wearing the maple leaf in Quebec’s World Tour races

Oak Bay’s national cycling champion Adam De Vos is wearing the maple leaf jersey in Quebec City today, his first time racing in it on Canadian soil since winning it in June.

De Vos and his entire Rally UHC pro team, including Victoria-based Rob Britton, are racing in Friday’s Grands Prix Quebec and Sunday’s GP Montreal.

The races are Canada’s only stop on the UCI world tour road race calendar. They’re live-streamed free at facebook.com/GPCQM.

Oak Bay cyclist wins Canadian cycling championship

“Wearing the national champ kit at any race is really special and so far I’ve savoured every opportunity I have had to race in it,” said De Vos. “To wear it at the biggest races in Canada will be a huge honour and responsibility. It will be great to have the Canadian fans behind us in such a tough race.”

The two criteriums are ideal for rouleur style sprinters with a short, but steep climb as part of the loop. Friday’s race starts at 10:30 a.m.

