Oak Bay picks up crucial round-robin win over Royal Bay

Ethan Moore scored both goals for the Oak Bay Bays on Wednesday afternoon as the host team edged Royal Bay 2-1 to take a big win in the Senior Boys AAA Island Soccer championships.

The tournament is being played on the Oak Bay High and Braefoot Park turfs.

With Oak Bay up 1-0, striker Ethan Moore scored against the run of play. Moore out-hustled Royal Bay defenders on a ball lobbed downfield for him to chase and managed to outwork the Royal Bay players and tap it past the goalie.

Royal Bay continued to control the flow of play and pressured Oak Bay for most of the second half. It turned into two penalty kicks granted to Royal Bay. The first, Oak Bay goalie Mason Andulajevic was able to stop. A few minutes later Royal Bay earned another, and this time they didn’t miss.

But that was as close as they would come.

A win for Oak Bay against Spectrum Thursday morning will advance them to the Island final at 2:30 p.m. at Oak Bay High on Thursday afternoon but also gives them an automatic berth in the AAA provincials, Nov. 21 to 23 in Burnaby.

