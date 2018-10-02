Frank Eibl and Lois Sarich Eibl at the World Airline Road Race in Oak Bay. (World Airline Road Race Facebook)

Oak Bay provides runway for airline industry athletes

World Airline Road Race has runners from around the world flying through Victoria streets

Hundreds of runners from around the world descended upon Oak Bay Saturday (Sept.29) to take part in the World Airline Road Race (WARR).

Starting at the Oak Bay Marina, the route took runners down Beach Drive, treating them to the gorgeous ocean views of Oak Bay.

ALSO READ: Volunteers make this race run

The two races – 5 km and 10 km – are for charity, with this year’s funds going to Victoria Women’s Transition House Society.

WARR is a not-for-profit society, run by volunteers, that puts on an annual event for airline industry professionals from all corners of the world.

 

World Airline Road Race is a not-for-profit society, run by volunteers, that puts on an annual event for airline industry professionals from all corners of the world. This year, the funds raised went to Victoria Women’s Transition House Society. (World Airline Road Race Facebook)

