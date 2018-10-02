Oak Bay provides runway for airline industry athletes

World Airline Road Race has runners from around the world flying through Victoria streets

Frank Eibl and Lois Sarich Eibl at the World Airline Road Race in Oak Bay. (World Airline Road Race Facebook)

Hundreds of runners from around the world descended upon Oak Bay Saturday (Sept.29) to take part in the World Airline Road Race (WARR).

Starting at the Oak Bay Marina, the route took runners down Beach Drive, treating them to the gorgeous ocean views of Oak Bay.

900 runners representing 46 airlines from 25 countries ran the annual World Airlines Road Race proudly hosted in Oak Bay. Team Mexico 🇲🇽 was clearly #1 in the enthusiasm category 🇲🇽 Fundraiser for @VictoriaWTH pic.twitter.com/tr14ppVZ0W — Nils Jensen (@MayorNils) October 1, 2018

The two races – 5 km and 10 km – are for charity, with this year’s funds going to Victoria Women’s Transition House Society.

Allyson Serrao the overall woman winner of the 10K at the World Airline Road Race in Victoria BC. #YouGoGirl #overfiftyandkillingit #strikeandkill pic.twitter.com/tpFrGAyFSe — BCRR (@bcrr_rocks) October 2, 2018

World Airline Road Race is a not-for-profit society, run by volunteers, that puts on an annual event for airline industry professionals from all corners of the world. This year, the funds raised went to Victoria Women’s Transition House Society. (World Airline Road Race Facebook)