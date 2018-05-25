Oak Bay residents enjoy Wheelers races at Windsor Park

Cyclists raced around Windsor Park in Sunday’s Criterium.

Right in the heart of Oak Bay, this course has been so popular that the Victoria Cycling League doubled the amount of races from last year.

Visit victoriacyclingleague.wordpress.com for full results of the Windsor Park Criterium.

A Race

1st – Riley Pickrell – Cycling BC

2nd – Nick Rowe – Echappee Victoria Breakaway

3rd – Oliver Evans – H&R Block

1st Woman – Megan Rathwell – Broad Street Cycles – 15th overall

B Race

1st Place – Trevor Orme – IRC

2nd Place – Elijah Louttit – Applewood Garneau

3rd Place – Rick Stark – Echappee Victoria Breakaway

B Women

1st Place – Shannon Baerg – IRC

2nd Place – Kristen Kit – Broad Street Cycles

3rd Place – Casey Garrison – Tripleshot

C Race

1st Place – Eric Stark – IRC

2nd Place – James Holtz – O2

3rd Place – Paul Christopher – Tripleshot

C Women

1st Place – Donna Stokes (9th overall)

2nd Place – Kathleen Smith – Tripleshot – (10th overall)

3rd Place – Jessica Payne (12th overall)

 

