Mount Douglas hosted the 4A senior boys basketball tournament last weekend. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

Oak Bay senior boys top Island 4A division hoops

Bays down Claremont 78-69 in Saturday final at Mount Doug

Oak Bay and Claremont senior boys basketball teams are headed for provincials after the 71st Island championships at Mount Doug Secondary last week.

Oak Bay won its seventh consecutive Island title Saturday (2021 was cancelled because of COVID) with a 78-69 win over Claremont. Belmont finished fourth in a 77-70 loss to G.P. Vanier from Courtenay.

The host Mount Doug finished fifth.

Oak Bay Bays player Griffin Arnatt was named most valuable player, while Mike Adarkwa-Nti of Belmont took the best defensive player honours. Vanier was named most sportsmanlike team.

Oak Bay and Claremont qualified for 4A boys basketball provincials March 9 to 12 at the Langley Events Centre.

B.C. High School BasketballBoys basketball

