Oak Bay’s Adam de Vos cycles to a win at Tour de Delta

Oak Bay’s Adam de Vos cycled to a win Sunday at the Tour de Delta road race, with teammate Eric Young joining him on the podium after crossing the line in third.

24-year-old de Vos finished the grueling 155.46 km trek in three hours, 30 minutes, and 12 seconds. Despite several attacks and breaks, de Vos and his Rally Cycling teammates were near the front each time.

After rocketing through the finish, de Vos pointed to a tattoo on his wrist.

“It’s a new fox tattoo, it’s part of my heritage and it’s what my last name means in English,” de Vos explained saying it also plays on the nickname ‘Sneaky Fox’ that he received after a breakaway in Malaysia won him a stage.

De Vos is the first Canadian to win a race at BC Superweek this year. Claiming victory on home turf makes it an extra sweet win.

“It’s the first UCI race that I’ve raced at where I’ve slept in my own bed, so it’s pretty cool to win here,” said de Vos. “I grew up in Victoria, raced in the Lower Mainland with Trek Red Truck and H&R Block for a number of years, my aunt and uncle used to live on the course in Tsawwassen, so it’s a cool race to win for me.”

This was Young’s third straight appearance on the podium at the Tour de Delta after the 29-year-old won Saturday’s Ladner Criterium and Friday’s North Delta Criterium. The team now has six podium appearances through three races to open BC Superweek.

BC Superweek continues July 10 with the New West Grand Prix. The women’s race starts at 6:15 pm and the men begin at 7:30 pm.

