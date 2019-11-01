Vernon woman completes ultra-marathon, makes Canadian history

Vernon’s Shanda Hill completes double deca, the equivalent of 20 Ironman triathlon races, in a row

Vernon’s own Shanda Hill has sprinted into the record books, yet again, as the first Canadian to complete a double deca.

The ultra athlete finished the Double Deca in Leon, Mexico on Thursday, Oct. 31.

That’s the equivalent of 20 Ironman triathlon races, in a row.

In just 26 days she swan 76 km, biked 3,600 and ran 844 km.

Relaxing in an ice bath at a hotel on her victorious night, Hill said it feels like a dream now that it’s over.

Only one woman in the world, Sylvia Andonie, had ever achieved this accomplishment in the past back in 1998. In 2019 half of the race competitors were women!

Among those who completed it was Laura Knoblach of the U.S. She finished about nine hours ahead of the current world record to claim first place and a new world record.

Coming in third place was Claire Smith from the United Kingdom – completing the race in 27 days.

But at 37-years-old, coming in second place, Hill has made her hometown, her province and her country incredibly proud.

Among those is her little brother Kevin Hill.

“I talked to her for about 20 seconds after she finished the race and said: ‘Congratulations, good job. you’re crazy,’” said Kevin, top Canadian snowboard cross athlete.

“I’m sure her feet are hurting pretty darn bad,” he said.

“My mom’s probably one of the more emotional ones in the family, she’s all excited and probably happy she (Shanda) didn’t die.”

Although athleticism runs in the family, Kevin still thinks his sister is crazy for even attempting the double deca – something he has no desire to ever do.

“I think she just wants to do things out of the ordinary. She tries to do things most people won’t do.

“And she loves proving people wrong, especially me if I tell her she can’t do something.”

Now that his big sister has shown him up, Kevin plans to continue stepping up his game on the mountain this winter.

“I gotta kick the younger kids butts. I don’t like to lose.”

