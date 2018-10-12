Kevin Martin gives advice to a curler during a clinic at the Whitehorse Curling Club this week. Martin will be in Esquimalt Oct. 13-14 for two days of instructional clinics with his longtime coach Jules Owchar. (John Hopkins-Hill/News staff)

Olympian Kevin Martin to host curling clinics in Esquimalt

Two day instructional clinic sold out, but public is invited to watch and meet curling legend

Olympic curler and four-time Brier champion Kevin Martin is on the Island this weekend, hosting two days of instructional clinics at the Esquimalt Curling Club.

Martin – who won a gold medal at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver and a silver in 2002 in Salt Lake City – will be joined by his longtime coach Jules Owchar to provide on-ice training for curlers of all levels.

The public is invited to come meet the pair and watch them in action Oct. 13 and 14; unfortunately the clinics are already sold out.

During a Saturday evening event, the Edmonton-born curling legend will share stories from his career. Tickets are still available via email at sudsy_ice@shaw.ca.

Earlier this year, Martin, one of the world’s most decorated curlers, was inducted into the World Curling Hall of Fame during the world championships in Las Vegas.

