Olympian Kevin Martin to host curling clinics in Esquimalt

Olympic curler and four-time Brier champion Kevin Martin is on the Island this weekend, hosting two days of instructional clinics at the Esquimalt Curling Club.
Martin – who won a gold medal at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver and a silver in 2002 in Salt Lake City – will be joined by his longtime coach Jules Owchar to provide on-ice training for curlers of all levels.
The public is invited to come meet the pair and watch them in action Oct. 13 and 14; unfortunately the clinics are already sold out.
During a Saturday evening event, the Edmonton-born curling legend will share stories from his career. Tickets are still available via email at sudsy_ice@shaw.ca.
Earlier this year, Martin, one of the world’s most decorated curlers, was inducted into the World Curling Hall of Fame during the world championships in Las Vegas.