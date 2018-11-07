Ottawa Citizen rejects Senators’ request to take down players’ Uber video

Senators players who were caught on tape joking about and criticizing their team’s defence in a video posted online are apologizing for their comments.

A major Canadian newspaper is rejecting a demand from the Ottawa Senators to take down a secretly recorded video showing several players badmouthing the team’s coaching staff.

The Ottawa Citizen says the video, recorded by an Uber driver in Phoenix, Ariz., was circulating on social media when the paper chose to report on it and share it to its website.

Lawyers representing the team sent a letter to the paper today claiming the contents of the video did not contain any information of “genuine public interest” and violated the players’ privacy under Ontario law.

The paper’s editor-in-chief, Michelle Richardson, says there is public interest in the Senators that extends beyond the team’s on-ice performance.

The lawyers’ letter demands that the Citizen remove the video from its site.

Senators Chief Operating Officer Nicolas Ruszkowski says the team wants to ensure that people’s reputations are not “impaired by voyeuristic journalism.”

Related: Senators players apologize after being caught criticizing team on video recording

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Selecting talent for Canada’s junior hockey team ‘a real challenge’: coach
Next story
BCHL unveils historical stats page on website

Just Posted

Johnson Street Bridge at centre of three lawsuits involving City of Victoria

Contractors are suing each other and the City for unexpected costs and issues

U.S. election outcome positive for environment, trade and travel: UVic professor

Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce CEO hopes for a different rhetoric around trade

B.C. sailor’s attempt to break record crosses Equator line

Joanne Socrates is five weeks into her mission to become the oldest person to solo sail the world

‘Horrific attack’ in Oak Bay remains a mystery

It’s been over 18 months since a woman was attacked with an edged weapon in Oak Bay

UPDATED: Victoria police respond to suspicious package near city hall

Police also evacuated the Victoria Courthouse on Tuesday for a bomb threat

UPDATED: Tony Clement out of Conservative caucus after more allegations arise

Party leader initially said Clement could stay, despite admission he’d sent sexually explicit photos

POLL: Do you understand the options of Proportional Representation?

Whether you vote for or against, do you understand the options?

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 6

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Lawsuits allege B.C. government social worker stole from foster children

The lawsuits allege Indigenous children were removed from a stable environment to an unstable living arrangement so that their benefits could be stolen from them.

BCHL unveils historical stats page on website

New listing features several Vernon players

Ottawa Citizen rejects Senators’ request to take down players’ Uber video

Senators players who were caught on tape joking about and criticizing their team’s defence in a video posted online are apologizing for their comments.

Trudeau apologizes for Canada’s 1939 refusal of ship of Jewish refugees

Trudeau isssued an official government apology today for what he will call the country’s moral failure when Canada closed its doors to Jewish refugees during the Holocaust.

Parole denied for drunk driver who killed three kids and their grandfather

A panel with the Parole Board of Canada says Marco Muzzo has not addressed his alcohol misuse.

4 bears trapped in small B.C. town and killed

“It’s not something that we want to do or look to do”

Most Read