Pacific Christian Secondary volleyball teams sweep Islands, secure spots at provincials

The Senior Girls and Boys volleyball teams from Pacific Christian Secondary (PCS) in Saanich head to the Provincial Volleyball Championships at the end of November in hopes of bringing home the school’s first banner in the sport.

Both teams placed first in the 2019 AA Vancouver Island Championships held Nov. 15 and 16. The Senior Girls played at Brentwood College School and ended up beating the host team in the finals. The boys’ tournament was held at Saint Michael’s University School and also played against the host team in the final.

Both PCS teams played a “straight set” – meaning neither team lost a game during the whole tournament, said Senior Girls’ coach John Stewart.

The top two teams at the Islands earn a spot in the Provincials, so the PCS teams knew they’d be going to the finals before they even played their final game.

The Senior Girls will be heading to Vernon for their tournament which begins on Nov. 28 and the Senior Boys will play at the Langley Events Centre starting on Nov. 27. Both finals take place on Nov. 30.

The Junior Boys team is currently playing in their Provincial Championships in Kelowna and have been doing well against B.C.’s best teams, Stewart said.

The PCS teams all have their sights set on winning a banner at the provincial level as the school doesn’t yet have any for volleyball.

