Pacific FC acquire 17-year-old midfielder from Vancouver

High school student Ahmed Alghamdi made his professional debut against Valour FC

Pacific FC is adding a high-profile high schooler to its team.

The team announced 17-year-old midfielder Ahmed Alghamdi will join the team full time in June after finishing high school in Vancouver.

“Ahmed is a big talent with huge potential,” Michael Silberbauer, head coach of the Pacific FC, said in a release. “We are happy he has chosen Pacific FC to help him develop as a player. There is no end to his potential for his career.”

Alghamdi made his professional debut last Wednesday night in the squad match against Valour FC.

Alghamdi began playing with Rino’s Vancouver SC, Vancouver Metro Soccer League team at age 14. He attended summer training with Blaise Nkufo, a former Swiss international soccer player, through his “elite training program based in Vancouver,” the release reads. In July 2018, Alghamdi was called up by the Saudi Arabia U-19 team, it adds.

Alghamdi, who was raised in Vancouver and currently attends St. George’s School, played a key role in his high school varsity team’s gold medal win at the national finals in October 2018. Alghamdi was named MVP of the tournament.

Alghamdi is the 19th player to be added to the Pacific FC roster.

