Pacific FC continues to stock its roster for the 2021 Canadian Premier League soccer season. The four player signings announced last week brings the total to 10 under contract. (Black Press Media file photo)

Pacific FC adds four more players to 2021 roster

Midfielder Marco Bustos, finalist for CPL MVP, has yet to confirm return

Pacific FC has added four players back to their roster for the 2021 season, as announced in their latest re-signing Friday.

The Canadian Premier League soccer team has resigned Alejandro Diaz, Kadin Chung, Jukas MacNaughton and Thomas Meilleur-Giguère, bringing the team to 10 players under contract for the upcoming season.

Pacific FC finished in fourth place amongst eight teams in the Canadian Premier League after the Island Games over the summer.

Coach Pa-Modou Kah calls Diaz as a “fantastic professional and a humble person” who has improved since signing in 2020 from Club America, one of the biggest soccer clubs in Mexico.

Chung, a 22-year-old defender, first signed to the club in 2019. The Port Coquitlam native has had a solid performance at the Island Games in Prince Edward Island over the summer where he made appearances on the field for all except one match.

Kah said fellow defenders MacNaughton and Meilleur-Giguère, who both stand more than six feet tall, fill out Pacific’s backline.

READ MORE: Pacific FC partners with Sooke School District soccer academies

This comes after the team already re-signed Marcel de Jong, Jordan Haynes, Matthew Baldisimo, Josh Hear and Sean Young in late October.

They also signed Manuel Aparicio. The former captain of York9 FC in Ontario scored two goals at this year’s Island Games in Prince Edward Island over the summer. The 25-year-old was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina but raised in Toronto.

The CPL is projected to start its third season in spring 2021.

ALSO READ: Belmont grad signs with Pacific FC

 

Most Read