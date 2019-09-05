Pacific FC borrows Whitecaps midfielder to finish the season

Pacific FC is bringing on a midfielder from the Vancouver Whitecaps for the rest of the CPL season. (Spencer Pickles)

The Pacific Football Club is borrowing a midfielder from the Vancouver Whitecaps to finish off the rest of the Canadian Premier League season.

David Norman Jr. will be playing with the Island team through the fall. The 21-year-old is from Coquitlam and started his career in the Whitecaps youth program when he was nine years old. He signed with the Whitecaps after one year at Oregon State University in 2016. Norman Jr. led the team in assists as a first-year player.

Norman Jr. was named Player of the Year for the Vancouver Whitecaps 2, leading the team in assists, chances created and duels won. He signed with the team in December 2017 and was also loaned to the Scottish team Queen of the South FC.

Pacific FC chief official Rob Friend said the team made an effort to sign Norman Jr. since “day one.”

“We are extremely lucky to have finally landed him,” Friend said. “He’s coming off a strong season in Scotland last year, and is extremely motivated to be part of our club for the remainder of the season. We are looking forward to seeing David in purple.”

Norman Jr. has also represented Canada internationally at the U15 and U17 levels as well as with Canada’s U23 team at the Toulon Tournament in France. Noah Verhoeven of Pacific FC was in the Toulon Tournament as well.

The Island team is on home turf Sept. 9 to host York9 at Westhills Stadium. Game time is 7 p.m.

