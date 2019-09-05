Pacific FC is bringing on a midfielder from the Vancouver Whitecaps for the rest of the CPL season. (Spencer Pickles)

Pacific FC borrows Whitecaps midfielder to finish the season

Pacific hosts York9 on Sept. 11 at Westhills Stadium

The Pacific Football Club is borrowing a midfielder from the Vancouver Whitecaps to finish off the rest of the Canadian Premier League season.

David Norman Jr. will be playing with the Island team through the fall. The 21-year-old is from Coquitlam and started his career in the Whitecaps youth program when he was nine years old. He signed with the Whitecaps after one year at Oregon State University in 2016. Norman Jr. led the team in assists as a first-year player.

READ ALSO: Pacific FC soccer star to train with Canada national team

Norman Jr. was named Player of the Year for the Vancouver Whitecaps 2, leading the team in assists, chances created and duels won. He signed with the team in December 2017 and was also loaned to the Scottish team Queen of the South FC.

Pacific FC chief official Rob Friend said the team made an effort to sign Norman Jr. since “day one.”

“We are extremely lucky to have finally landed him,” Friend said. “He’s coming off a strong season in Scotland last year, and is extremely motivated to be part of our club for the remainder of the season. We are looking forward to seeing David in purple.”

Norman Jr. has also represented Canada internationally at the U15 and U17 levels as well as with Canada’s U23 team at the Toulon Tournament in France. Noah Verhoeven of Pacific FC was in the Toulon Tournament as well.

READ ALSO: Haber nets strong comeback in Pacific FC home game win

The Island team is on home turf Sept. 9 to host York9 at Westhills Stadium. Game time is 7 p.m.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Peninsula Panthers battle rival Saanich Braves to open season

Just Posted

WATCH: Cyclist captures near-miss between mobility scooter and car

A senior citizen was nearly the victim of a dangerous collision

Camosun kicks off new school year with a festival on each campus

The college’s president helped hand out record number of frozen treats

Saanich man faces voyeurism, child pornography charges

Saanich Police began investigating former Red Barn Market employee in 2016

Pacific FC borrows Whitecaps midfielder to finish the season

Pacific hosts York9 on Sept. 11 at Westhills Stadium

New ride-hailing company to launch in Victoria

The Thunder Bay-based company is currently looking for drivers

VIDEO: Advocates call for Victoria’s Ogden Point to keep its name

Greater Victoria Harbour Authority says change isn’t due to namesake’s dark history

POLL: Are you disappointed Uber will not be operating in Greater Victoria?

Those hoping it would soon be easier to catch a ride around… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Sept. 3

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Popular overnight destination in Strathcona Park closed for bear activity

The main Bedwell Lake backcountry campground has been closed since Aug. 30

Kicking Horse widening budget up $128 million as bidders invited

Union-only construction adds 5.8% to price of B.C.’s toughest project

Kelowna father pleads guilty to triple murder of daughters, wife

Jacob Forman pleaded guilty before a judge in a provincial courtroom in Kelowna Thursday

Mountain goat named Gustav killed by lightning in Kamloops

Gustav the mountain goat was struck by lightning during Tuesday’s storm at BC Wildlife Park

U.S. can’t show harm from Canadian softwood industry, NAFTA panel says

U.S. had argued Canada unfairly subsidizes its softwood producers in imposing latest import duties

WFP to meet with USW for mediation Sept. 13

WFP made the announcement on Wednesday, Sept. 4, via press release.

Most Read